Why 49ers' Nick Bosa, Dee Ford won't overlook Browns' leaky O-Line

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers are preparing for a hard-fought battle under the Monday night lights no matter what the outside voices might be saying about the 2-2 Cleveland Browns.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been sacked 12 times and hit another 17 times in four games. While some football pundits have cited this as an clear opportunity for the 49ers defensive line to shine, rookie edge rusher Nick Bosa said they aren't necessarily licking their chops.

"We are just focused on going through the same schedule this week, not trying to change too much," Bosa said. "It's been woking for us so we're just preparing hard and it's going to be a tough game, but we'll be ready."

The 49ers pass rush has been much improved in 2019 after the offseason additions of Bosa and Dee Ford. They already have nine sacks and 18 hits on opposing quarterbacks. Their pressure has helped San Francisco force nine turnovers as well.

"I see opportunities every week," Ford said. "It's how you have to see it. Every week regardless of what the outside sees, these are still pro football players so you got to bring it each week regardless of opportunities that you may see some more than others. It really don't matter. You got to bring it. You got to hone in on your details, on your technique and get to the quarterback."

The 49ers, like the Browns, have been the subject of plenty of pundits' chatter. San Francisco is 3-0 after winning just 10 games over the last two seasons, so some have questioned if the 49ers are really deserving of holding the top spot in the NFC West as the only undefeated team, or if the start is a fluke of some sort.

Bosa wasn't here for the four consecutive losing seasons the preceded 2019, but he understands the skepticism.

"[Everybody] is watching only one game on Monday night," Bosa said, "So everybody is going to have an impression of us after this game, and we want it to be a good 4-0 impression as opposed to a fake undefeated team that people are kind of saying now."

Bosa wryly smiled throughout, but there was underlying intent in his comments. He knows a lot rides on the team's first game on the big stage, and the 49ers will have to prove their mettle Monday night at Levi's Stadium.

