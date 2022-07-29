Why 49ers' Nick Bosa confident Trey Lance in 'best position' as starting QB

Why Bosa is confident Lance is in the 'best position' as QB1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance does not have to do it all by himself.

And that much is obvious to the players on the 49ers’ defense, too.

Defensive end Nick Bosa believes Lance is set up to succeed this season as he takes over for veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. And that might not be the case for a lot of young quarterbacks around the NFL.

Lance’s job will be to simply do his job and distribute the football to such playmakers as wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, and tight end George Kittle.

“Our mindset is always the same as a defense,” Bosa said on Friday. “But I think he’s probably in the best position you can be in as a first-year (starting) quarterback with a defense like us and a good O-line and a bunch weapons, Aiyuk, Deebo and George and everybody else.”

The 49ers will feature what should be a strong running game. And, of course, there’s the defense, too.

“He’s got all the help,” Bosa said. “He just needs to — I mean, I’m not going to give him advice like I’m a QB coach — but I think if he doesn’t make big mistakes then we’re going to be in good shape.”

Lance is going up against a vastly improve group of cornerbacks, as well as a relentless pass rush in practices.

That group is clearly ahead of Lance and the offense through three practice sessions in training camp.

On Friday, Lance completed just four of 11 pass attempts.

He targeted Kittle on five of his pass attempts, including a deep in-cutting route that he left behind the Pro Bowl tight end. Safety Talanoa Hufanga made the interception in the middle of the field.

The 49ers’ offense already appears to be more aggressive on the practice field.

Lance came back two plays later with a deep ball intended for Ray-Ray McCloud that cornerback Charvarius Ward had well-defended. McCloud and Ward got tangled, and the ball hit McCloud as he sprawled to the ground.

The 49ers’ defense appears to have also caught onto Lance’s run game. Lance kept the ball on a read-option with running back Elijah Mitchell. But linebacker Fred Warner detected the play and was all over Lance and would have stopped him for a sizable loss in the backfield.

