Why 49ers have NFL's best linebackers unit per Pro Football Focus

Why 49ers have NFL's best group of linebackers per PFF originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Every other team in the NFL is looking up at the 49ers when it comes to their linebackers. On Tuesday morning, Pro Football Focus named the Niners their best linebackers unit in all of football.

"The 49ers are one of the few teams to have multiple players featured in PFF's ranking of the top 32 linebackers entering 2021, and that makes them a very difficult group to top as a unit," PFF's Sam Monson writes.

This group, of course, is led by Fred Warner. The fourth-year pro racked up 125 tackles, seven QB hits, one sack, two interceptions, six passes defensed and recovered two fumbles last season.

Warner, 24, was an All-Pro in 2020. He finished the year as the second-ranked linebacker in the league with an 88.6 grade per PFF, which ranks behind only Bobby Wagner of the Seattle Seahawks. But Warner was the top-ranked linebacker in coverage.

Complementing Warner is Dre Greenlaw, who enters his third season in the league and could be poised for a big breakout. Greenlaw had 86 tackles -- seven for loss -- with one sack and one pass defensed in 13 games last season. He's ranked as PFF's No. 30 overall linebacker in the game.

Right behind the 49ers are the Seattle Seahawks. As the two rivals look to be the best in the NFC West, their respective defenses will lean heavily on strong play from their linebackers.

