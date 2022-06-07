Why 49ers have more urgency for Deebo Samuel contract than Nick Bosa

Why 49ers have more urgency for Deebo contract than Bosa originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The top remaining priority for the 49ers this offseason is to sign wide receiver Deebo Samuel to a multi-year contract extension.

There is no such urgency with defensive end Nick Bosa.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said on Tuesday the 49ers have not yet entered into contact talks with Bosa’s representation. Teams are first allowed to begin negotiating contract extensions with draft picks after three seasons.

Bosa and Samuel were selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, and each completed his third year in the NFL last season.

Shanahan was asked if negotiations with Bosa have started.

“They haven’t,” Shanahan answered. “I'm sure that's a big tweet. I don't know if that's a big tweet or something, but no.”

As the No. 2 overall pick, Bosa signed a four-year, $33.55 million contract, including an up-front signing bonus of nearly $22.5 million. The 49ers have already picked up the fifth-year option with Bosa for the 2023 season at a fully guaranteed price of $17.859 million.

In comparison, Samuel’s original contract was four years for $10.1 million. He is scheduled to make $3.9 million this season, which is far below the All-Pro’s market value.

So while the 49ers and Samuel’s representation expect to get a new contract hammered out near the start of training camp, there does not appear to be the same accelerated timetable with Bosa because he has already been well-compensated in his short career.

However, Shanahan made it known that he expects Bosa to play for the 49ers well beyond his initial contract.

“We haven't been doing that yet with Nick, just that's how both sides are going at it now, and I’m not too concerned with it,” Shanahan said. “I fully expect Nick Bosa being here for a very long time.”

Bosa did not take part in the voluntary portion of the offseason program. He trains near his Miami-area home.

Bosa reported to the 49ers on Monday for a physical and took part in some individual drills on Tuesday on the first day of the team’s mandatory minicamp.

“Seeing him for the first time in a while, Nick always takes care of himself as good as any athlete I've ever been around,” Shanahan said. “He had a good Florida tan seeing him yesterday.

"His quads are still huge, and he's ready to play football whenever it's time to go.”

