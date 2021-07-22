Why the 49ers made Fred Warner the NFL’s richest linebacker

We need football season to start.

Summertime debates on the football timeline represent a prime example of this truism.

The latest? The decision by the San Francisco 49ers to make Fred Warner the highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL. San Francisco gave Warner a five-year extension potentially worth $95 million, with $40.5 million guaranteed.

That touched off a debate over the positional value of off-ball linebackers. While there is certainly merit in discussing whether an off-ball LB is worth that kind of money, there are also reasons why the 49ers made this decision.

Reasons that you can see both on film, and through statistics.

So despite the warnings from my cardiologist, here is my attempt to wade into the discussion, making the case for why the 49ers were smart to pay Warner. Because if you have a rule, there are often exceptions.

And Warner might be the prototypical exception in this case.

Looking at the numbers

Let's start with a proposition that is likely agreed to by all. Passing is king in football today. From the high school practice fields to the Super Bowl, the passing game is the battlefield where the bulk of the wars are waged. Look on further than the Hudl '21 Blitz Clinic, held a few months ago, when Chris Vasseur, a former high school defensive coordinator, held a roundtable of high school defensive coaches. All of them outlined how they want to dare teams to run the football against them, rather than seeing the opposing quarterback drop back. On an efficiency basis, passing is more productive for offenses. So on the defensive side of the football, you want players that can help you stop the pass. Traditionally, off-ball linebackers do most of their damage against the run. The passing game tends to target wide receivers and tight ends, who are often working against cornerbacks and safeties, so off-ball linebackers show up on stat sheets when the offense does keep the football on the ground. Most of the time, but not always. We also know this: It is easier to complete throws over the middle of the field, than it is towards the sidelines. Relatively speaking, of course. Take this chart which dives into the completion rate and the interception rate on passes from 2010 through 2019:

The throws in that 10-20 yard range are much more likely to be completed over the middle, than towards the outside. So if you have a defender who can patrol that area of the field, and patrol it well, that is a good thing, right? Warner is that rare breed of linebacker that is an asset in coverage, and you can pull together metrics to support that contention. The team over at Next Gen Stats did just that a few weeks ago, highlighting the top ten coverage players from last season according to a variety of advanced metrics. Nine were defensive backs. The tenth player -- who ranked fourth in this study -- was Warner. According to Next Gen Stats, Warner allowed a passer rating of 64.1 when targeted. His "Catch Rate Allowed Below Expectation" was -16.5%, which according to their study was the "best mark in that category for any qualifying player since 2017." He allowed a completion percentage of 54%, the lowest from any linebacker since 2016. And in an era dominated by Expected Points Added, Warner's Targeted Expected Points Added was a stunning -21.8, meaning the opposing quarterback was probably better off throwing the ball away rather than testing Warner in coverage. These are all fancy ways of saying that when it comes to coverage, Warner is pretty good. But how does that look on the field? What is it about his game that allows him to be so successful in coverage?

Adding in the film component

Athleticism, vision, and instincts. Warner's combination of the above traits is what allows him to be so successful in coverage. It does not take long watching him to see these traits jump off the film. Take this first example against the Arizona Cardinals: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/07/WarnerVideoA.mp4">[/video] Warner aligns down in the B-Gap prior to the snap, showing a potential blitz. But he drops off at the snap of the football, flashing his eyes to the tight end. The Cardinals cross the tight end and the running back underneath, similar to the mesh concept, and Warner has the presence to pass off the tight end and carry the running back towards the boundary. Kyler Murray's throw to the back is slightly off target, and perhaps for the best, as Warner was in position to make an immediate tackle for a loss on the play. Take this example, also against the Cardinals: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/07/WarnerVideoB.mp4">[/video] This play perhaps best exemplifies what Warner does for the San Francisco defense. Again, he shows blitz pre-snap from an alignment in the A-Gap but then drops off the line, picking up the inside trips receiver, wideout KeeSean Johnson. Warner matches the receiver step-for-step on a vertical route, forcing Murray to try and throw the football to the outside when Johnson cannot beat Warner over-the-top. The pass falls incomplete. You might have noticed that both of these plays come out of a 3x1 alignment, which also illustrates the value of Warner. With offenses using those formations to try and get receivers matched up against linebackers, as Arizona does here, a linebacker who can match a receiver in coverage is a huge asset. Think about it this way: Offensive coordinators dream of getting favorable matchups, this is a matchup-based league after all. If you can get a WR matched up on an LB, you've done your job. But if the opposing defensive coordinator has a LB who can run with that player and force incompletions, you're forced back to the whiteboard. Here are two more examples of this, first with Warner matching Jared Cook on a vertical route: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/07/WarnerVideoC.mp4">[/video] Then against the New York Giants, matching up against Golden Tate on a crossing route: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/07/WarnerVideoD.mp4">[/video] The second example, against Tate, is a great look at Warner's athleticism and change-of-direction skills. Tate begins the play as the middle receiver in the trips formation, and Warner starts dropping vertically with the inside receiver. The hope from New York's perspective is that Tate will be able to get across Warner quickly, and the LB will not match his crossing route. But Warner opens his hips effortlessly, allowing him to drop off the vertical route and pick up the receiver. Jones goes elsewhere with the football. One final example, again against the Giants. This ties in Warner's awareness and ability to drive on a route like a cornerback for an interception: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/07/WarnerVideoE.mp4">[/video] Yes, the throw is perhaps a bit late, and yes, there is a conversation to be had about Evan Engram, Jones and stick routes, but Warner reads this play perfectly and drives on the route for the interception. So, we have seen numbers that support what he does in coverage and why that matters given the area of the field he patrols. We have also seen film to illustrate the traits that enable him to be successful in coverage, as well as the importance of having a linebacker that can match against receivers and tight ends when offensive coordinators try and use 3x1 formations to get favorable matchups. Let's close it out by adding one more piece.

Putting it all together

One of the other common football debates that flares up every summer is the "pass rush versus coverage" debate. Now, being the coward that I am every time this discussion fires up I simply dredge up this old quote from Bill Belichick on the topic: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1126285032438534150 As Belichick puts it, you need both to be successful. But that does not stop the debate, as people argue that the guys up front matter more given the pressure they provide, and others illustrate the merits of coverage players in the secondary. But what if, and hear me out, you have someone that can do both at a high level? Because another component to Warner's game is his ability to pressure the passer. Last season Warner had 13 quarterback pressures, the most of his career. Take a look quickly at his single sack from 2020: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/07/WarnerSack.mp4">[/video] You'll see the athleticism again as Warner loops around the right tackle and gets home for the sack of Russell Wilson. You might also notice something else, how Warner is again in a pressure alignment pre-snap. We've seen examples of him showing pressure and dropping off to match receivers on vertical routes downfield. But you can also see examples of him showing pressure and actually coming after the QB. There is value in that as well. Opponents will have to account for him in their protection schemes, and on those plays where he drops off the line, that might open up an opportunity for a teammate to get home for a sack of their own. Warner, in addition to what he offers in coverage, also has benefits when it comes to getting after the QB. Perhaps the best of both worlds. So yes, while generally speaking off-ball linebackers might not provide the kind of value that cornerbacks or pure pass-rushers provide in the modern NFL, if you are going to build a prototype that can be an exception to that rule, you would want a player who can cover well and erase matchups. A player that can perhaps erase the middle of the field, where it is easier to complete passes. A player that can be a factor matching the inside threat in 3x1 alignments. And on top of all that, a player that can also be a factor in putting pressure on the opposing passer. A player a lot like Warner.

