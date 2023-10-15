Why 49ers LT Trent Williams played through ankle injury vs. Browns

Left tackle Trent Williams was one of a slew of 49ers who suffered injuries in the team’s Week 6 loss to the Browns.

He left the game briefly in the first quarter after getting his ankle rolled up on. Jaylon Moore took over for the rest of that series, but Williams re-entered and finished the game.

It was clear the injury was bothering him and after the game he was in a walking boot per ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.

Williams told reporters he played through a lot of pain to finish Sunday’s game.

“It didn’t feel good at all,” Williams said via Wagoner. “It’s football. I just tried to fight through it for my teammates. They’ve got a Hall of Fame rusher over there in 95 (Browns DE Myles Garrett) and I wanted to get back out there so I could kind of help my team try to contain him. I didn’t want to put Jaylon in that position.”

The 49ers held Garrett without a sack, but the Browns defensive line had a huge day against Williams and San Francisco’s offensive line.

It’s unclear whether Williams’ injury is anything long-term. Moore would be the next man up if the veteran left tackle does miss time. Head coach Kyle Shanahan should have an update Monday when he talks to reporters.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire