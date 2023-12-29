Advertisement

Why the 49ers likely won't give Brock Purdy a $50 million per year deal | Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz
Analyst
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz is joined by former NFL executive Michael Lombardi to explain why San Francisco won’t empty the bank account to pay its starting quarterback, despite the early success in his career. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz”podcast and subscribe on Apple podcast, Spotify, or wherever you listen.