Why 49ers' Kyle Shanahan refused to wear all-white Opening Night outfit

For Super Bowl LIV, Kyle Shanahan wants to make sure the message he sends to his players is a simple one: Don't do anything different.

It's a big stage, so players sometimes want to get fancy, but that's not something the 49ers head coach wants to do. Even when it comes to what he's wearing.

As the 49ers arrived at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday in Miami, they walked in front of the media in white sweatshirts and matching pants. It was not an outfit Shanahan was impressed by.

"When I got here, they had the white, Marshmallow-looking stuff for me," Shanahan told NFL Network's Deion Sanders. "And I said there was no way I was wearing that, and they said that's all they had and I go, 'I promise you, Andy Reid's not wearing that.'"

He said if they could promise him Reid was indeed wearing the white gear, Shanahan would participate.

The Chiefs head coach, stuck to his true style and wore a Hawaiian shirt, so he also was not in on the white sweats.

"Once I heard [Reid] was wearing 'Tommy Bahama,' I knew I was good to wear my own hoodie," Shanahan said.

He opted for his black sweatshirt instead. He'll also sport the usual red hat he wears during the games, because his wife, Mandy, swears that's the reason why they kept winning during the season.

