Why 49ers' Kyle Shanahan never had 'moment' telling Trey Lance he would start

Why Shanahan never had 'moment' telling Lance he would start

The keys to the 49ers franchise are officially in Trey Lance’s hands nearly 15 months after the young quarterback was drafted by San Francisco.

But there was no fanfare. No heart-to-heart talk, no congratulatory hug from his coach Kyle Shanahan.

Why not?

Shanahan explained to reporters on Wednesday ahead of the first training camp practice that there was no need for a “moment” with Lance to tell him he’s QB1.

“Never really had that moment,” Shanahan said matter-of-factly. “Just thought it was always obvious.”

Since the 49ers took Lance No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, the debates about whether he or Jimmy Garoppolo should start under center seemed never-ending. On Tuesday, Shanahan finally brought those conversations to a screeching halt with four simple words: “This is Trey’s team.”

“Maybe someone tweeted him my press conference yesterday,” Shanahan joked on Wednesday. “Hope it was a good moment for him.”

The 49ers are (still) actively seeking a trade partner for Garoppolo, who has one year remaining on his five-year, $137.5 million contract. Drafting Lance in 2021 signaled the beginning of the end for the team’s veteran quarterback, but that hasn’t stopped some from believing Garoppolo, who has won plenty of games as San Francisco’s starter, should continue to man the offense.

Even after the 49ers announced they would be looking to trade Garoppolo this offseason after their season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game, fans and analysts alike wondered if he could once again start for the team as no trade partners came forward.

Shanahan’s comments on Tuesday formally put those theories to bed, as he said Lance has known all along that he would be starting come Week 1.

“But I think he’s known that,” Shanahan continued Wednesday. “He knows how I talk to him. He’s known that for a while. And so I don’t think there has been any crazy offseason for him waiting to find out what’s going to happen … We’re all finding out to wait and see how it settles, but we’ve all known for a while that this is Trey’s team.”

Lance took to the field as QB1 for the first time on Wednesday during the 49ers’ first training camp practice, and he looked the part.

Meanwhile, the 49ers anxiously await any viable trade offer for Garoppolo. While Garoppolo hasn't asked for his release, Shanahan reiterated on Wednesday that it would “surprise” him if he were still on the team by the start of the regular season.

No matter how long Lance has known he now has the reins to the team -- Garoppolo on the roster or not -- the 49ers Faithful certainly are eager to see what he can do with a full season.

