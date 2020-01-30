Why 49ers' Joe Staley once paid Kyle Long $1K at the NFL Pro Bowl

Former Bears offensive tackle Kyle Long, fresh off retiring from the NFL, stopped by the NBC Sports Bay Area set Wednesday on Radio Row at Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Fla.

Long, already great with a microphone in his hand, is searching for his next opportunity after football as he looks forward to pursuing some of his hobbies. Since it's only been a couple of weeks since the news he was hanging up his cleats, he's still attached to football.

He likes what he has seen from the 49ers' offense. Specifically, the offensive line and Joe Staley. Turns out, Long and Staley go way back.

"I went to the Pro Bowl with Joe, my third year in the league -- nobody wants to play right tackle at the Pro Bowl, but I was the guy that had been there for both positions," Long told 49ers Insider Matt Maiocco.

Staley, at the time, was in his ninth season. Being a veteran of the game, the 49ers tackle told Long he would pay him $1,000 if he switched to right tackle during the Pro Bowl.

Easy money to make, right?

Check out the clip above for the entire funny story from Miami as the 49ers prepare to take on the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

