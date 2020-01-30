Why 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo isn't bothered by Kyle Shanahan's tough love

MIAMI, Fla., - Some people shrivel under pressure from their boss, but Jimmy Garoppolo is not one of those people. The 49ers' quarterback actually thrives under the scrutiny of coach Kyle Shanahan.

General manager John Lynch spoke to the media on Wednesday and acknowledged how intense Shanahan can be. Lynch was happily surprised by the quarterback's response to what at times has been some tough love.

"He's got a coach who is extremely demanding and expects a high standard of play out of him and Jimmy is awesome at that," Lynch said. "I think that's where the linebacker in him helps, you know he started out as a linebacker so he's not sensitive. I mean he understands that Kyle's sole purpose it to get the most out of him.

"Kyle can be very demanding in doing so and some guys don't have the personality for that. I think it's a perfect mix because Jimmy almost gets better when Kyle's chewing him out. So I just say just keep chewing."

Garoppolo actually prefers his coaches to not sugarcoat things. He'd much rather keep things efficient and cut to the chase. Shanahan's input has obviously helped the quarterback develop during his first full season as a starter. Garoppolo threw for nearly 4,000 yards in the regular season and will play in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

"Yeah, I think l just like whoever is coaching me, I want them to be honest," Garoppolo said. "There's no need to beat around the bush, especially in a football game when things are happening like that [snaps fingers]. So just be honest, up front and tell me how you feel and on game day. Everyone's emotions are a little higher so it might be said in a more aggressive way but it's all good."

The aggressive nature that Garoppolo mentioned reminds him a little bit of his youth. The quarterback shared that growing up in an Italian household was far from quiet.

"He's very direct but I like that," Garoppolo said. "I'm the same way and so I think that's why we work so well together, just the combination of, there's no B.S. or anything like that. It's just let's just get to the point and get this done."

Garoppolo even admitted with a laugh, that at times, the two have exchanged words that might be deemed unsafe for work.

"Whether it's him yelling at me, me yelling at him, whatever it is, it's just whatever it takes to win is the mindset we have." Garoppolo said. "That's what makes it so great."

When asked to specify what he might have yelled at Shanahan, a sly smile swept across Garoppolo's face and he back pedaled, just a little bit.

"That's rare," Garoppolo said. "I don't even know if I have honestly. But that's what I'm saying, just the relationship, it could go either way and I like that."

