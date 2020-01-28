Why 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo believes in ghosts despite never seeing one

There are things that you should believe in when it comes to your first Super Bowl start as a quarterback: The first is believing in yourself. The second is your offensive-line. The third ... ghosts?

The beauty of the big game's opening night is you never know what questions the media will throw at you. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been put through the wringer ahead of the matchup against the Chiefs on Sunday.

He's been asked everything from what makes the team so special, what it's like being the best-looking quarterback in the game and if he believes in ghosts. This conversation was sparked by For The Win's Andy Nesbitt who asked Jimmy G what his favorite emoji is.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Despite not being much of an emoji guy, and a terrible texter according to teammate George Kittle, he did say some of the other players appreciate using the ghost character on their text keyboard. He immediately responded:

I didn't think I'd end up talking to Jimmy Garopplo about why he believes in ghosts but here we are. pic.twitter.com/QPTIREbOir — Andy Nesbitt (@anezbitt) January 28, 2020

So here's the thing. Garoppolo has never seen a ghost, so he has no personal evidence that they truly exist.

But if he says "they're real," that's good enough for me.

"You've got to believe in something, right?"

[RELATED: Jed York reflects on Jimmy G's trade before Super Bowl]

Some of the ghosts of G's past were brought up -- mainly his three seasons with the Patriots and the advice he received from quarterback Tom Brady. Garoppolo served as his backup in the two Super Bowl appearances with New England so a text exchange was bound to happen.

Brady kept it short and sweet: "Go win," was part of what was said.

Story continues

Programming note: NBC Sports Bay Area feeds your hunger for 49ers Super Bowl coverage with special editions of "49ers Central" all week (8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Saturday).



Also tune in at 1 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday for a two-hour special of "49ers Pregame Live" with Laura Britt, Donte Whitner, Jeff Garcia, Ian Williams, Kelli Johnson, Greg Papa and Grant Liffmann. That same crew will have all the postgame reaction on "49ers Postgame Live," starting immediately after the game.





Why 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo believes in ghosts despite never seeing one originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area