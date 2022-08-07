Why 49ers' Jimmie Ward has 'no love' for Rams heading into 2022 NFL season

Why Ward has 'no love' for Rams, ready to play LA in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Los Angeles Rams and 49ers rivalry continues to grow.

After seeing their division rivals win Super Bowl LVI, 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward felt that it was "heartbreaking" to see the Rams win and that there is no love lost between the two teams.

"I'm ready to play them," Ward said in an interview with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Maurice Jones-Drew. "I don't got no love for them."

Ward said the reason he has no love for the Rams was because some Los Angeles players elected not to shake his hand during the 2021 NFL season, choosing to walk off the field instead. That didn't sit well with Ward and is a motivating factor for him to play well against them during the 2022 NFL season.

Additionally, newly-extended wide receiver Deebo Samuel shared a similiar sentiment.

"It's a big rivalry," Samuel told Tom Pelissero. "That's one of them physical games you got to get ready for."

Ward's and Samuel's comments come a week after Rams defensive end Aaron Donald claimed he "really dislikes" the 49ers, even if it was in jest. Despite winning the Super Bowl, it's clear some Rams players are still thinking about the 49ers.

After coming so close to reaching the Super Bowl last season, 49ers fans certainly will have those games against the Rams in October circled on their calendars, as they look for redemption.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast