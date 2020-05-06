Why 49ers' Javon Kinlaw could be best defender from 2020 NFL Draft

There has been plenty of praise for the 49ers' selection of defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw at No. 14 in April's NFL draft.

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger is among those touting Kinlaw's potential to be one of the 2020 class' best players.

"I think that Javon Kinlaw has a chance to be the best defensive player in this draft," Baldinger said. "Now, it's all up to him. When you look at 6-5 and change, 325 pounds -- go turn on the Alabama game and watch him chase the ball 50 yards down the field. If his motor runs hot, the way Nick Bosa's did last year, he is a wrecking ball in the middle of the defensive line."

Kinlaw likely will slide into the role left vacant by the trade of DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts in order to acquire that original No. 13 pick.

Five defensive players came off the board before Kinlaw, including No. 2 overall pick Chase Young and No. 3 pick Jeff Okudah. But with the talent around Kinlaw just along the defensive line, defenses won't be able to focus their attention primarily on stopping the rookie.

Similar to how Bosa ate up opposing offenses at the line of scrimmage in his rookie season, Kinlaw could wreak havoc with such a strong combination of strength and athleticism.

He won't always rack up the sack numbers, but fans likely will be able to see Kinlaw's impact immediately next season.

