Why 49ers' Jauan Jennings didn't want to call running style 'angry' until now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings’ hard-hitting running style after the catch helped the 49ers in their 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers.

It also inspires his teammates.

Jennings has been stiff-arming opponents his entire football career, but on Sunday, the Tennessee product seemed to take it to another level. Jennings is known for being a clutch receiver, especially on third down, and his fourth-quarter catch from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to convert was no different.

Jennings ran through contact making his way down the right sideline to extend the play to a 13-yard gain, move the chains and set up a Jeff Wilson touchdown run three plays later.

Jennings spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area after the game and shared that his attitude is just part of living out his dreams.

“I wouldn’t call it angry; I’m just fired up all the time,” Jennings said on Sunday. “But it looks angry because I’m a lot bigger than my opponents. I was just feeding off of guys. It’s fun out here. This is still a dream come true. At the end of the day, I love to win.”

Jennings explained that his reluctance to call his runs “angry” was to keep the description from appearing in a negative light. Once told that NFL Network’s "Good Morning Football" show gave an award for the best “angry run” of the week, Jennings exclaimed, “Then yes, they are angry runs! You need to nominate me!”

Could Jennings become another "wide back" type of offensive weapon for the Garoppolo to call on in clutch situations? While Jennings is not likely to run through the tackles like teammate Deebo Samuel, his quarterback loves Jennings' style of play.

“He’s dangerous when he gets the ball in his hands, man,” Garoppolo said. “I was telling some of the guys. We’ve got to just get him the ball in his hands. It doesn’t even matter how we do it. He’s kind of a third down specialist right now. He makes those big plays. They just can’t tackle him. He’s a big body out there. He runs with purpose, that’s for sure.”

Jennings’ attitude permeates the sidelines and inspires his teammates. It is the same fearlessness that is shown by not only Samuel, but George Kittle and Wilson as they constantly fight for those extra yards after contact.

“The one coming from my left to right when he almost scored on it, you could just see half our offense was celebrating with him like it was a touchdown,” Garoppolo said. “We had to get back in the huddle and figure it all out, but that’s the energy we want. I can remember at the end of last year, he was bringing that stuff. Kind of reminded me of it today. We need to keep that going.”

Jennings finished the day with two receptions for 45 yards, and his average of 22.5 yards per catch on Sunday led the team. The third-year wideout is also very involved in the run game and pass protection.

Even “wide back” Samuel loves to see his teammate's aggressive nature on the field.

“It is great,” Samuel said. “Not even when he’s got the ball. If you turn the tape on it’s just watch how he blocks. The high energy guy. Real physical. That is just something we take pride in and we just feed off of it.”

