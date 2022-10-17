Why 49ers' injuries 'nothing new' to Fred Warner after loss to Falcons

Why 49ers' terrible injury luck 'nothing new' to Warner originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Injuries were the storyline of the 49ers’ frustrating 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but it’s not the first time.

San Francisco star linebacker Fred Warner is all too familiar with injury-filled games and seasons, and his reaction said just that while speaking with reporters after the game.

“It truly does suck but in the five years I’ve been here, this isn’t anything new,” Warner said, wistfully. “I’ve seen it. At some point, you have to adjust. Guys gotta be ready to go no matter what the situation, we gotta be able to find ways to win regardless of the circumstance.”

Unfortunately on Sunday, they weren’t able to find those ways to win.

The 49ers were playing without a lot of their starters due to an abundance of injuries to key players, but as George Kittle admitted: “You could use that as an excuse, but we are the San Francisco 49ers.”

Warner witnessed his teammates go down like dominos due to injuries. Although almost numb to it by now in his fifth season with the 49ers, Warner, as a captain of this team, must find a way to help San Francisco get back on the right track ahead of a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs next week.

