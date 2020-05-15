Why new 49ers guard Tom Compton jumped at chance to reunite with Kyle Shanahan

Tom Compton has played for Kyle Shanahan before. A few times, in fact. The veteran offensive lineman worked with the 49ers head coach at previous stops in Washington and Atlanta and jumped at the opportunity to re-immerse him in Shanahan's scheme.

That's why he opted to move across the country over re-signing with the New York Jets.

Compton called it a "no-brainer," and gave a clear reason why.

"The coaching staff is a huge deal," Compton said Wednesday in an interview with local reporters. "I know just about everyone on the offensive staff here, and they're just about the best coaches in the NFL. They all work together well. They're all on the same page. They're very cohesive. They're very smart coming up with new things all the time. They're innovative and it seems like you'd want to be a part of that. I had a chance with them in Atlanta for a year. I've always wanted to be part of this system, no matter how it comes about. When I had an opportunity, I tried to jump on it as fast as I can."

[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]





He signed up with the defending NFC champions without being guaranteed a starting spot. Compton knows he'll have to compete to the be the 49ers' starting right guard, though he ranks high among the favorites to man that post. He's also versatile enough to fit in anywhere, which makes him a real asset in the position group.

"The plan is to compete at the right guard position," Compton said. "They're obviously not just going to hand it to me. It's something that has to be earned, so my mindset is that I'm competing for that spot. A nice thing about me is that I've played basically every position, so I'm versatile when it comes to that. During meetings, my focus is on right guard."

[RELATED: 49ers rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk's quiet confidence is game-changer]

Story continues

Compton has 35 starts in 99 NFL games, with extensive experience at right guard. He played there exclusively in 2019 and has lots of work on the interior but can move out to tackle in a pinch.

Compton also has experience played with new 49ers left tackle Trent Williams while they were in Washington. He was thrilled to reunite with the seven-time Pro Bowler in San Francisco and said the 49ers are getting a top-tier talent.

"He's one of the best players in the NFL," Compton said. "He has a tremendous work ethic. He makes everyone in the offensive line room better and he's a great dude. It makes it easier having some history and some inside joke with him."

Why new 49ers guard Tom Compton jumped at chance to reunite with Kyle Shanahan originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area