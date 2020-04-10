It was two days before the 49ers were scheduled to host the Seattle Seahawks in a prime-time, Monday night showdown at Levi's Stadium.

Tight end George Kittle, who was listed as doubtful due to battling knee and ankle injuries, decided he couldn't miss out on a chance to watch his friend Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators take on the Sharks from SAP Center.

In order to remain under the radar, Kittle had to leave the Predators gear at home.

"I had to sneak down there," Kittle told The Athletic. "I couldn't wear Preds gear because I was actually sitting in the Sharks alumni suite. It was pretty funny."

Listen and subscribe to the 49ers Insider Podcast:





Kittle's offseason home is in Nashville, and his wife, Claire, has become friends with Forsberg's girlfriend, inspiring a kinship between the two athletes.

"I play Xbox with him. I try to go to as many games as I can. We hang out," Kittle said. "He came out to the NFC Championship Game during (the) All-Star break, which was pretty awesome. We've just become friends. We hang out in the summers whenever he's off and back here and not in Sweden."

[RELATED: Kittle recalls his unforgettable first meeting with The Rock]

Forsberg scored the Predators' lone goal that night, as the Sharks rallied and won in a shootout.

This doesn't come as a big surprise coming from Kittle, who has a habit of enjoying other local sporting events during the NFL season.

Why 49ers' George Kittle snuck into Sharks game during NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area