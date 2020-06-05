Why 49ers' George Kittle 'loves' playing for head coach Kyle Shanahan

George Kittle rapidly has ascended during his three seasons in the NFL. Originally a fifth-round draft pick in 2017, Kittle has become one of the NFL's best tight ends playing in coach Kyle Shanahan's offense.

When asked what it's like to play for the young head coach, Kittle couldn't be more thrilled about having Shanahan at the helm in San Francisco.

"Awesome, Kyle is the man, I love playing for him," Kittle told Will Compton and Taylor Lewan on "Bussin' With The Boys." "One of my favorite things about him, is, he just loves football so much. And when you have a guy that loves football and its not work for him, it makes it pretty easy to play for the guy. He doesn't have to give a pump-up speech, you can just tell how much it means to him."

Kittle also appreciates that Shanahan doesn't beat around the bush when it comes to communicating with his players.

"He's just straight up with everybody," Kittle said. "We were 4-12 last year, and he still got up in front of the team and didn't bulls--t us or anything like, he's like 'this is why we're not good, this is what we have to do to be better, we just have to work hard and practice better.' So he's always straight up with us."

He certainly has evoked a similar reaction from many of his players, as Shanahan's passion helped players gravitate towards the head coach.

Shanahan, Kittle and the rest of the 49ers' roster will come to training camp hungry, looking to avenge a heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl LIV.

