Why 49ers' George Kittle isn't worried about Vikings' focus on him

SANTA CLARA -- The Minnesota Vikings' defense is the NFL's best at defending opposing tight ends, but 49ers star George Kittle isn't worried heading into Saturday's NFC Divisional Round Game.

The Vikings allowed a league-low 60.3 passer rating on targets to tight ends during the regular season, according to Pro Football Focus. The 49ers are second-best, allowing an 88.4 passer rating.

Kittle knows he's going to draw a lot of attention from the Vikings defense. But the tight end isn't concerned because he trusts that coach Kyle Shanahan's offensive plan will keep him productive.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"They have a lot of different coverages and stuff," Kittle said Wednesday. "They do a good job, they focus on tight ends. So whatever coach Shanahan has schemed up, I'm just going to do that. It's been working for me so far this year so I'm just going to keep doing that."

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has relied on the sure hands and big-play ability of his tight end, and Kittle leads the 49ers with 1,053 receiving yards. Garoppolo knows it will be a challenge facing the likes of Vikings linebacker Erick Kendricks and safety Anthony Harris.

"I mean, their overall scheme, I think, helps them with that, Garoppolo said. "They have talented safeties, talented linebackers who are the guys covering them. They do good in man-to-man situations. It will be tough on us to get those completions."

Garoppolo targeted Kittle 107 times during the regular season, which was 26 more than the next-closest 49ers pass-catcher (Deebo Samuel). Kittle led San Francisco in targets despite missing two games with knee and ankle injuries.

Still, Kittle is unfazed by the Vikings' focus on him, noting the 49ers' depth behind him.

"We've done pretty with the tight-end position this year in the whole room whether it was me, Ross Dwelley, Levine [Toilolo] or [Garrett] Celek," Kittle said. "I think we're going to keep attacking like we have been. Let the game take care of itself. There's going to be ups and downs and when I have my name called, I just got to make the play."

Story continues

[RELATED: 49ers getting healthy at right time as everyone practices]

Like many players on the 49ers' young roster, this is will be Kittle's first postseason appearance. San Francisco played in plenty of big games down the stretch, though, and Kittle believes keeping everything routine is the best way to approach the week.

"I'm going to do what I've been doing for the last 16 games, or 14, sorry, I missed two," Kittle said. "I'm just going to play football and I'm going to have fun doing it. and I feel like if you change things up it's probably not for the best.

"Our team has been doing that. Nothing has really changed this whole week. The intensity has kind of been up but I'm just going to play football."

Why 49ers' George Kittle isn't worried about Vikings' focus on him originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area