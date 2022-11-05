Why 49ers gave up hefty draft capital for Christian McCaffrey, per John Lynch

Why Lynch OK with 49ers giving up hefty draft capital for CMC originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Programming Note: Matt Maiocco's interview with John Lynch airs at 9:30 p.m. PT on Friday night during "49ers Game Plan" on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers paid a hefty price in draft capital and on the financial side to acquire Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers last month.

San Francisco sent second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a fifth-round selection in 2024 for the 26-year-old running back.

While it's a significant price to pay, considering the 49ers won't have a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, general manager John Lynch believes it was worth the cost considering what McCaffrey brings to their offense now.

"So ultimately, you just got to ask, 'Okay, we love our draft picks, but we know what Christian McCaffrey is,' " Lynch told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco on the latest episode of "49ers Game Plan."

"We know what he can do. We had a good idea of what he could do in our scheme with our talent, with the assembly of talent around him. And I think it was a good feeling to see that come to fruition against the Rams. Now we just got to go make that the case every week."

The 49ers did recoup some draft capital spent on acquiring McCaffrey when they traded Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

That said, McCaffrey made the 49ers forget about the draft picks they traded away in their 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Week 8.

The former Stanford product had 149 yards from scrimmage while having one receiving and rushing touchdown. He also threw for one touchdown, finding Brandon Aiyuk for the completion.

San Francisco hopes McCaffrey can duplicate his success when the team comes off their bye week for a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 13 at Levi's Stadium.

