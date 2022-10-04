Why 49ers feel good about their Cooper Kupp defense despite big numbers

Why 49ers feel good about defense on Kupp despite big numbers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Los Angeles wide receiver Cooper Kupp led the NFL last season in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches.

And his stats looked mighty impressive on Monday night against the 49ers, too.

Kupp caught a career-high 14 passes, totaling 122 yards, but the 49ers kept the Rams out of the end zone en route to an important 24-9 victory at Levi’s Stadium.

Despite Kupp compiling those gaudy stats, the 49ers came away feeling very good about the plan of defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the execution of the team’s pass rush and coverage.

“I thought we did a real good job, obviously, just keeping him out of the end zone,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford targeted Kupp on 19 pass attempts.

One of those passes ended up in the hands of 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga, who returned the interception 52-yard for a game-clinching touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Stafford averaged just 6.4 yards on the pass plays in which he targeted Kupp.

“He’s such a good player,” Shanahan said of Kupp. “It’s really hard to take away things with him especially with his quarterback and mixing up man and zone.

“He definitely got the numbers, but to not give up the big play and let them score to me was what it was about. That allowed us to stick with it.”

