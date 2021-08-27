Why 49ers' defensive line has Mike McDaniel feeling conflicted

Why recent practices have 49ers OC McDaniel conflicted originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- With several players on the defensive line making their return to team drills, Mike McDaniel is conflicted.

The 49ers' offensive coordinator recently has seen the competition on the defensive line ratchet up a few notches with the return of Nick Bosa and Dee Ford remaining healthy.

This is nothing new to McDaniel, but he definitely has noticed a difference in the past few practices.

“It’s a very conflicting feeling because you’re excited and it’s also making your life miserable,” McDaniel said. “You have to keep the common goal in mind where, 'Hey, good defense is great for us.’ But as coaches, you’re trying, in the practice, to do well.”

Bosa and Ford aren’t the only effective players on the defensive line. Samson Ebukam and Javon Kinlaw, who both missed time during training camp, have been suited up for the past two practices and it doesn’t stop there.

Kentavius Street, Alex Barrett and Kevin Givens all made plays for the defense on Thursday, from tackles for a loss to tipped passes. The depth has been noticeable to McDaniel.

“Really when you sit back in the meeting room when you’re watching the players play, if it’s a really good player beating you, at least you feel good about that,” McDaniel said. “Definitely could feel it the last couple days and I’m very excited for our team because of that.”

