Why 49ers' defense won't let Russell Wilson throw as he did vs. Bucs

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson carved up the Buccaneers on Sunday. The NFL MVP candidate threw for 378 yards and five touchdowns in Seattle's 40-34 overtime win over Tampa Bay.

So, if you're a 49ers fan and you're worried that Wilson might replicate that success against San Francisco next Monday night, don't fret.

Wilson torched the Bucs because they LOVE to blitz, and he took advantage of it. The 49ers, by comparison, don't blitz a lot, and that could benefit them next week.

Next Gen Stats calculated that Tampa Bay blitzed on 76 percent of Wilson's dropbacks, and he completed 19 of 32 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns in those situations.

The Buccaneers blitzed Russell Wilson on 76% of dropbacks, the highest blitz rate in a game in the NGS era (since 2016).



Wilson finished 19/32 for 221 yards & 3 TD against the blitz, having been pressured 5 times on 35 blitz dropbacks (14% pressure rate).#TBvsSEA | #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/f9DdxCtwkL



Entering play Sunday, according to Pro Football Reference, the Bucs had blitzed on 47.9 percent of dropbacks -- second highest in the NFL, just behind the Ravens. As for the 49ers, they had blitzed on just 15.5 percent of dropbacks, the second fewest in the league, just ahead of the Lions.

While the 49ers don't blitz a lot, they're still getting to the quarterback. That's because their defensive line is so good.

The 49ers entered the day with 30 sacks, second most in the NFL, and led the league in QB Pressure Percentage at 31.8.

The Week 10 showdown between Wilson and the 49ers' defense will be one to watch. So far this season, Wilson is averaging 278.3 passing yards per game, but San Francisco's vaunted defense is allowing just a league-low 138.1 per game.

The 49ers, the last undefeated team in the NFL, believe they can stop Wilson and the Seahawks. Now they have the blueprint: DON'T BLITZ.

