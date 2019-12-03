Why 49ers' defense vs. mobile quarterbacks doesn't worry Donte Whitner

While the 49ers possess one of the best defenses in the NFL, one thing gives their fans pause.

The mobile quarterback.

Kyler Murray. Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson have given the 49ers (10-2) fits this season, and two of them have handed San Francisco its only losses of the season.

So, should there be any reason to worry for the 49ers as they finish the regular season and move into the playoffs?

"I don't have any concerns," analyst Donte Whitner told NBC Sports Bay Area on Sunday night. "If you watch how these guys perform against other football teams, they are doing a lot more damage than what they've done against the 49ers. The 49ers have done a decent job against mobile quarterbacks.

"You ask a lot of defenses in the National Football League, these mobile quarterbacks give them hell. So I think the 49ers are slowly adapting to the way they should rush these guys. You watched them today, they didn't go rogue or go renegade. These guys rushed as a unit to try to keep him in the pocket on throwing downs and for the most part, they did a really good job."

While the 49ers held Jackson to 105 passing yards, the former Heisman Trophy winner ran for 101 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 20-17 win.

But considering how Jackson had been tormenting other defenses, Whitner believes the 49ers did an excellent job against the Ravens quarterback.

"I think they did a great job on him," Whitner said. "I think they got a forced fumble off of him. They should have had an interception off of him with the play that Jimmie Ward made. I think they did a great job. He's been running through the league, so whatever they did, they held him below his averages."

The 49ers will see Wilson at least one more time this year, and they might have to get through the Seahawks quarterback again in the playoffs to get to Super Bowl LIV.

And guess who could be waiting for them in Miami? Yep. Jackson.

So, the 49ers could have up to three more chances this season to prove Whitner right.

