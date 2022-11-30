Why 49ers' defense could be 'best' in NFL in Richard Sherman's opinion

Sherman explains why 49ers' defense could be best in NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' defense is elite and Richard Sherman knows just how good the unit really could be.

In the most recent episode of his podcast, the former 49ers' cornerback described just how potent San Francisco's defense has been during the 2022 NFL season.

"The 49ers' defense ranks first in points per game, first in yards per game, first in rush yards per game," Sherman said matter-of-factly. "My goodness, sounds like a pretty good defense -- wait [until] Arik Armstead returns."

Sherman went on to say that all levels of the 49ers' defense have "big-time playmakers," players that could potentially be selected for the Pro Bowl or considered to be All-Pro.

The 34-year-old also pointed to San Francisco's defense in its 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday as a barometer for success.

"The Saints haven't been shut out since 2001, over 20 years since they've been shut out," Sherman added. "And you know who it took? It took them seeing Nicholas John Bosa and Fred Warner and the boys, Jimmie Ward."

Against the Saints, San Francisco added to its already impressive defensive resume in 2022.

In holding the Saints scoreless, that extended the 49ers' streak to 94 scoreless in-game minutes. Also, the 49ers have not allowed any points in the second half in their last four games and no team has scored more than 16 total points in any of those matchups.

It's important to note that the 49ers' defense has been ravaged by injuries this year and once all the pieces are on the field at the same time, Sherman says that the league better watch out.

"And guess what? It's going to be trouble when they all get fully healthy," Sherman concluded.

While it's no secret that San Francisco has an incredible defensive unit, that group's tenacity seems to catch teams off guard with how ferocious that unit can be, as evidenced by the 49ers' last few matchups.

That said, Sherman knows what that group can do and is making it known.

