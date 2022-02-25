Why 49ers' Deebo Samuel is one of 'deadliest' players in NFL

Why Deebo is one of 'deadliest' players in the NFL to MJD originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Even to the trained eyes of a former running back, Deebo Samuel does not look like a wide receiver when he is a featured part of the 49ers’ offense.

“With the ball in his hands, if he’s not the deadliest player in the NFL, he’s one of the top,” said Maurice Jones-Drew, a three-time Pro Bowl running back.

“And I still think he’s a top-five runner in the National Football League.”

Drew, now an analyst on Los Angeles Rams radio and the NFL Network, told 49ers Talk that he did not necessarily think of Samuel as a wide receiver when he was coming out of South Carolina in the 2019 NFL Draft.

“When I saw him in college, that’s what I thought he was,” Jones-Drew said. “I thought he was a guy, you give him the ball in space and you let him go.

“He’s 6-foot, 215 pounds. That’s a running back. That’s not a wide receiver. That’s why he’s so tough to tackle.”

Samuel was named first-team All-Pro at wide receiver after catching 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed for 365 yards and eight touchdowns with a 6.2 average during the regular season.

In three postseason games, Samuel gained 154 yards receiving and 137 yards rushing.

“I think he’s one of the top runners in the National Football League,” Jones-Drew said. “I think if he got the ball 250 times, he’d rush for over 1,000 yards.”

