Why 49ers' Deebo Samuel doesn't watch film on other NFL receivers

Deebo explains why he doesn't watch film on other WRs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel is in a class of his own.

Most players, upon entering the league, share what established players they emulate or aspire to be. Not Samuel, who has repeatedly shared that he doesn't watch film on other receivers. On Friday, the 49ers All-Pro wide receiver didn't mince words explaining his exact reasoning.

"There's not another receiver in the league that plays like me and do the things that I do," Samuel said. "I don't see the need to watch anyone that don't do the things that I do."

During the 2021 NFL regular season, the multi-faceted receiver racked up 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns. Samuel also carried the ball out of the backfield 59 times for 365 yards and an additional eight rushing touchdowns. In the Divisional Round win over the Green Bay Packers, Samuel added kick returning to his resume.

Samuel is also known for his bruising style of play, which is what makes the 49ers' offense so difficult to face. The combination of tight end George Kittle, running back Elijah Mitchell and Samuel at times appear to be unstoppable. If only one opposing defender is trying to take them down, they are.

Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel explained on Thursday how game-planning for Samuel has been a new venture for the coaching staff, albeit a very exciting one that has worked out well for the team.

"This is uncharted territory for all of us, the coaching staff and the player," McDaniel said. "It’s something that you kind of feel your way through. No, I mean to be honest, Deebo just wants to ball. And he views himself as a leader of the team and he is a competitive guy that really wants to win and he thinks that he can help the team win every time he touches it."

If there's one thing to expect from the 49ers on Sunday when they face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Championship Game, it's that Samuel will be used in more than one facet of the game.

