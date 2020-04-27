Why 49ers' Colton McKivitz refers to himself as a 'civilized redneck'

After three seasons at tackle for West Virginia, new 49ers draft pick Colton McKivitz is ready to bring a unique mindset to the Bay Area.

"I refer to myself as a civilized redneck, so I'll be alright," he said to KNBR on Saturday.

McKivitz was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and had a reputation around the Big 12 for mixing it up with his opponents in the trenches.

"I've gotten into a few scuffles before," McKivitz said. "I usually take a few on the chin, but that's alright. I get it during the whistle, so it works itself out."

"Personally, (I think) I'm a prick," He added. "I like to get inside guys' heads. I think that's one of the biggest things. If I can get him to think about me rather than [the offense], then I know I'm winning. That's the one thing I really enjoy about it."

The 306-pounder definitely knows how to inflict some pain on his opponents.

Even after trading for Trent Williams, McKivitz provides important depth behind Williams and Mike McGlinchey at the tackle position. 

