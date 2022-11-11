Why 49ers' Christian McCaffrey-Elijah Mitchell pairing comes at perfect time

Why 49ers' pairing of CMC, Mitchell comes at the perfect time originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Jimmy Garoppolo knows a great run game only makes his job as 49ers quarterback easier, opening the passing game up as well. Take the 49ers' Week 8 win over the Los Angeles Rams. While it turned into the Christian McCaffrey Show, Garoppolo completed 84 percent of his pass attempts, going 21-for-25 with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

That's why he couldn't help himself Thursday after 49ers practice when asked about McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell sharing the field for the first time this Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers as San Francisco's lead running backs. Garoppolo practically was gushing at the podium.

"When you have those two in the game together, that's a hell of a combo," Garoppolo said.

And it couldn't have come at a better time.

McCaffrey ran for 94 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries against the Rams. The 49ers' second-leading rusher in the win was Jeff Wilson Jr., who totaled 14 yards on four carries. Wilson since has been traded, and Mitchell appears ready to play for the first time since Sept. 11.

Mitchell entered the year as the 49ers' starting running back after an historic rookie campaign. He then sustained an MCL sprain in the 49ers' season opener and hasn't played since. Mitchell's now No. 2 on the depth chart behind McCaffrey. With much different skill sets, though, there's no reason why the 49ers can't have a true 1A, 1B backfield with a bit of Deebo Samuel sprinkled in.

For the Chargers, that can mean trouble. Or just a continuation of their season so far.

The Chargers are allowing 145.5 rushing yards per game, the fourth most in the NFL. Only the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans have been worse. No team is giving up more yards per carry than the Chargers. Teams are averaging 5.7 yards per carry against them over eight games.

While knowing what the numbers say, 49ers offensive line coach Chris Foerster believes it's dangerous to overemphasize a weakness. Tight end George Kittle pointed out how the Chargers' defense made multiple big stops when needed most despite allowing 201 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 20-17 win against the Atlanta Hawks.

The fact is, the Chargers have allowed four players to rush for at least 100 yards on them this season. Last week, Atlanta's Tyler Allgeier ran for 99 yards on 10 carries.

One spot the 49ers can attack the Chargers' defense is with the outside zone run. Foerster is pleased but not satisfied with his O-line. Kittle believes the 49ers' run game has left a lot of the table. Combining McCaffrey and Mitchell can be the perfect solution.

"Those guys are outstanding," Foerster said. "Christian and Elijah both do a great job of understanding the run, understanding what they need to do to affect the defense in the run, what their read is, what landmark they're supposed to press, understanding the defense in front of them and how this play is going to play out vs. the defense as well, and helping the blockers and set up the blocks. Both these guys are outstanding.

"... Christian is a natural runner in every way, shape or form. He's run some of this. I don't think he's ever been in an offense that emphasized maybe some of the plays that we do, but he's run all of them and understands all of them and really is a real student and sets up blocks excellently and does some really good things."

McCaffrey is fast learner and in his second game knew enough of the 49ers' offense to score a touchdown as a receiver, running back and quarterback. He says he feels great with the offense, and the bye week came at a good time. But Mitchell is the one who is more well-versed in Kyle Shanahan's offense. The duo can help each other in multiple ways, both with the playbook and letting each other shine.

McCaffrey's arrival should help keep Mitchell healthy. The fact that McCaffrey is so dangerous as a pass-catcher can soften the defense with Mitchell in the backfield, and Mitchell being back there can allow the 49ers to use McCaffrey multiple ways.

"Elijah, he has a natural feel for running the ball," Garoppolo said. "Christian does too, but in our offense, Elijah has just been through more plays. So having Christian being able to see that and watch Elijah do some of the plays that Christian hasn't done yet I think will definitely benefit him."

The newest 49ers offensive star is on the same page as his QB. McCaffrey has been impressed by Mitchell from afar and now up close, and is ready to get this duo going.

"Elijah has such good energy," McCaffrey said. "He can do anything. I'm excited to continue to learn with him and grow together and hopefully be a great tandem."

Everyone is gearing up to see how Shanahan uses McCaffrey and Samuel together on the field come Sunday. Mitchell's return also makes everyone's job easier. The 49ers had Mitchell in mind when they traded for McCaffrey and dreamed of the day both backs would be toting the rock on the same Sunday.

There's no place better than primetime to do so in front of The Faithful.

