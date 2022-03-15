Why 49ers chose Charvarius Ward as free-agent cornerback to add

What 49ers are getting with addition of free-agent CB Ward originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Cornerback Charvarius Ward earned a big pay day from the 49ers this week after breaking into the NFL four years ago as an undrafted free agent.

He cut down on penalties last season while appearing in 16 games, including postseason, with the Kansas City Chiefs. And that is a big deal for the 49ers, a team that was plagued by penalties in their defensive backfield last season.

Ward was called for five penalties last season (two pass interferences and three defensive holdings). Three of the penalties were accepted for a total of 15 yards.

Veteran Josh Norman started most of the 49ers’ game last season at cornerback before his late-season benching. In 14 starts, Norman was flagged for 10 of the 49ers’ 30 total cornerback penalties.

But where Ward excelled most last season was in his ability to use his length (6-foot-1) and speed to cover receivers on the outside. Ward is generally considered at his best playing press-man coverage.

Coverage Grade: 69.4 (28 of 98)

Comp % allowed: 51.0% (T-4 of 98)

Yards allowed/cov snap: 1.03 (T-35 of 98)

Last season, he allowed 50 completions on 98 pass attempts (51 percent) that targeted him. He gave up 563 yards passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions, according to Pro Football Focus. Opposing quarterbacks compiled a 73.6 passer rating when throwing against Ward.

The 49ers’ pass defense, though it ranked seventh in the NFL allowing just 213.1 yards per game, allowed 67.4 percent completions and a 93.9 passer rating in the 20 regular- and postseason games.

Ward is considered one of the best tackling cornerbacks in the NFL, too. His missed tackle rate of five percent was the lowest among the top 75 outside cornerbacks since 2019, according to PFF.

The 49ers and Ward agreed to terms on a three-year contract late Monday. Although contract numbers have not been confirmed, ESPN cited his representation in reporting the deal is worth a maximum of $42 million with $26.7 million guaranteed.

The 49ers finished the season with Emmanuel Moseley and Ambry Thomas as the starting cornerbacks. Moseley is entering the final year of his contract, while Thomas is signed through 2024 season.

