Why 49ers-Chiefs game gives Rams 'confidence' ahead of Week 8 matchup

Why 49ers-Chiefs game gives Rams 'confidence' ahead of clash

The Los Angeles Rams believe the Kansas City Chiefs left them a blueprint for exploiting the 49ers' defense.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense exploded in the second half with 30 points in their 44-23 win over the 49ers last Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

As a result, Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen believes his unit has some confidence heading into Sunday's game against their NFC West rivals at SoFi Stadium.

"You just saw the Chiefs really execute at a high level, did some different things to put the defensive line in conflict, to put some of those backers in conflict," Coen told reporters on Thursday. "And Mahomes played really well as well, and their guys made plays down the field.

"So I think it was nice to see ... I think it gives our guys a little bit of natural confidence going up against what we know and respect is an extremely good defense, but when you do give up some points and have some of that stuff on tape, it's nice for our guys to be able to see how did that exactly happen."

Although Coen could steal some ideas from the Chiefs that worked against San Francisco, coach Kyle Shanahan sees things differently when the two teams face each other.

"It's like a series now," Shanahan told Greg Papa on the latest episode of "49ers Game Plan" on NBC Sports Bay Area this week. "There's not much scheming going on anymore. We know what they do. They know what we do.

"It's about who protects the ball most, who doesn't turn it over, and who makes the most plays. And I think we've been able to do that more often than not."

The 49ers will attempt to get back to .500; meanwhile, the Rams plan to put San Francisco in a 3-5 hole to create distance in the race to win the NFC West.

