Why 49ers have best crop of edge rushers in NFL, according to PFF

Sometimes breaking the rules is fun. That's exactly what Pro Football Focus did Wednesday when they ranked the best edge-rushing duos in the NFL.

The 49ers top the list, but there's a catch. When it comes to the defending NFC champions, they actually sport a trio of star edge defenders in Nick Bosa, Dee Ford and Arik Armstead.

Nick Bosa already is the 41st-best player in the entire NFL on PFF's rankings. He recorded 13 sacks, 30 QB hits and 19 tackles for loss in 19 games last season as a rookie, including the playoffs. Bosa's 80 regular-season pressures were more than any rookie since the PFF era began in 2006, and he tied Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who PFF has as the best player in football.

Players aren't supposed to dominate from Day 1 like Bosa did last year. But Bosa is an outlier.

Either Ford or Armstead, or even both players, will line up across from Bosa this season. Ford is extremely motivated right now after an injury-riddled first season in Santa Clara. In limited time, Ford still had 6.5 sacks in 11 regular-season games and then underwent surgery two weeks after the season to address a lingering issue with tendinitis in his left knee.

Ford also had an 81.7 pass-rushing grade in the regular season with 25 pressures on only 163 pass-rushing snaps.

Armstead is coming off a career-year where he led the 49ers with 10 sacks in the regular season, and then had two more in the playoffs. He also 22 QB hits and 12 tackles for loss, including the playoffs.

The former first-round draft pick flashed his star potential and had an 89.6 overall grade, which tied for fifth among 102 qualifying edge defenders.

Once again, the 49ers will lean on a star-studded defensive line that will include the trio above, along with rookie Javon Kinlaw, D.J. Jones and others. This group should continue to put a ton of fear in the eyes of opposing quarterbacks.

