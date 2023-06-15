Why 4-star cornerback Ondre Evans committed to LSU football

Ondre Evans decided there's no reason to prolong the inevitable. After initially thinking he'd make his college decision later in the summer, the CPA cornerback announced his commitment LSU football Thursday afternoon, a day earlier than he had planned when the week began.

"The decision kind of came quickly for me so I didn't want to wait," Evans said. "I love LSU. I feel comfortable there and I had a good time when I was down there for their camp (two weeks ago). Why not go where you feel the most comfortable?"

The Tigers were among three SEC schools that had offered the 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior in the past two weeks. He picked up offers from Nick Saban and Alabama the same day he was offered by LSU the same day Georgia offered him.

But Baton Rouge was what left the biggest impression.

"Just being down there and being among the (LSU) players felt really comfortable," Evans said. "And I feel like going to a school like LSU is the first step in getting to my ultimate goal of playing in the NFL."

Evans has more than 30 offers, including Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Michigan, Ole Miss and NC State. He listed his top five — Michigan, Alabama, LSU, Georgia and NC State — late last week. He's a four-star athlete in the Class of 2024 and is the 8th-ranked prospect in Tennessee and 30th nationally ranked defensive back, according to 247Sports Composite.

Evans talked about the similarities in the football culture at LSU and CPA where players hold each other accountable. His conversations with cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples also played a role in making his decision.

"That group holds themselves to a high standard," Evans said. "I liked that. We sort of take the same approach at CPA. I want to be somewhere where they'll push me to be better than I am now or what I was yesterday."

Evans, who is working toward graduating in December to becoming an early enrollee at LSU, said the Tigers coaches didn't promise playing time when he arrives but that he would be given the opportunity to compete for a starting job.

Evans began his career at CPA primarily as a wide receiver. The Lions routinely play its best athletes both ways, but Evans began to focus more on defensive back last year. He had 38 tackles, five pass break-ups and two interceptions on defense and caught 18 passes for 221 yards as a wide receiver.

"Pretty quickly, several of our coaches started talking about what a great DB he could be," CPA coach Ingle Martin said. "We don't try to pigeon hole kids into one position, and this is a primarily example why."

"The most significant and most special part about Ondre is who he is as a man. He's got an unbelievable demeanor and his character is very high."

LSU took notice of Evans' TSSAA state track and field times in the 100. Evans posted a 10.55-second 100-meter final and finished state runner-up. The Tigers aren't concerned about Evans' speed or size.

"Fundamentals," said Evans, who has only played cornerback for one season at CPA. "Footwork, hand placement, reading and reacting and doing those little things well. That's what I focused on going into my senior year (at CPA)."

And he'll enter the 2023 season without a major college decision lingering.

"Less stress," he said. "That's a plus. I'll get to work on my game, hopefully win a bunch of games and have fun in my senior year."

Reach sports writer George Robinson at georgerobinson@theleafchronicle.com and on Twitter @Cville_Sports.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: LSU football lands Ondre Evans, a 4-star cornerback