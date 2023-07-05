Why 3-point ability, high-octane offense are key for Auburn basketball next season

AUBURN — Accusing Auburn basketball of underperforming last season wouldn't be fair.

The Tigers, who lost Jabari Smith Jr. and Walker Kessler to the 2022 NBA Draft, won 21 games and picked up a victory in the NCAA Tournament for the 10th time since 2000.

But Auburn was up by 10 points at halftime against No. 1-seeded Houston in the second round of March Madness, a mere 20 minutes away from reaching its second Sweet 16 under coach Bruce Pearl before everything fell apart, ultimately losing to the Cougars by 17 points.

So, how do the Tigers improve? It starts with personnel, and Pearl overhauled the roster this offseason with five newcomers in five-star freshman Aden Holloway, transfers Denver Jones (Florida International) and Chaney Johnson (Alabama-Huntsville) and junior college pickups Chad Baker-Mazara and Addarin Scott.

With the new faces on board, the next step is figuring out how the group meshes together and what it can do better than last season's collection of talent.

Tempo and 3-point proficiency

Traditionally, the Tigers like to play fast.

Over Pearl's nine seasons on the Plains, Auburn has had an average yearly tempo (possessions per 40 minutes) of 71.3, per KenPom. That would rank second in the SEC behind Alabama in the 2022-23 season and tied with Santa Clara for No. 36 in the nation, less than a full possession away from the top 25.

But in reality, the Tigers had a tempo of 68.6 last season, fifth in the conference and No. 146 in the country. Winning at that slower pace isn't impossible — Auburn actually averaged a similar 68.7 possessions per 40 minutes when it went to the Final Four — but it's not typically what Pearl likes to do.

Pearl's desire to get back to that run-and-gun style of play was evident when looking at this offseason's acquisitions for one big reason: 3-point shooting ability.

When looking for reasons to explain Auburn's offensive shortcomings, it's easy to point to its woes from beyond the arc. The Tigers combined to make 31.4% of their triples last season, a mark only better than Ole Miss (30.3%) and Mississippi State (26.6%) in the conference.

But it's deeper than that. Auburn's players not only struggled to make shots from long range, but they didn't look to take them often. Only 35.2% of AU's field goal attempts were 3-pointers; that's the lowest percentage in the Pearl era by a considerable margin, as 38.8% in 2014-15 is second lowest, according to KenPom. And while that Final Four team may have had fewer possessions than usual, it made up for it by letting it fly from deep, as 50% of AU's field goal attempts that season came from downtown.

The lack of 3-pointers obviously stems from the Tigers' struggles to make them — why take a shot you're not likely to make? — but not hoisting up more triples shrinks the court and makes life harder for big men like Johni Broome to work.

That's why Pearl went out and landed the guys he did this offseason. Baker-Mazara, Johnson, Jones and Scott shot a combined 38.5% from 3-point range at their respective schools last season. Those leaving Auburn — Babatunde Akingbola, Allen Flanigan, Wendell Green Jr., Zep Jasper, Yohan Traore and Chance Westry — had a combined 3-point percentage of 28.5% last season.

If the shooting translates, the Tigers will play in a manner similar to what fans have become accustomed to under Pearl, though still unique, as Broome's 14.2 points a game last season were the most a center has averaged under Pearl at Auburn.

The key for the Tigers is figuring out how to couple Broome's ability in the post with an up-tempo offense. If Pearl finds the answer, Auburn becomes dangerous in an SEC that saw some high-end talent leave this offseason.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

