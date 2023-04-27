Why 3 Cowboys RB prospects could separate from stacked draft class

A new era in land warfare has begun in Dallas. Since the 2022 season concluded, the Cowboys have moved on from their most accomplished running back, their long-time running back coach, their offensive coordinator and even their offensive line coach. How those changes manifest on the field remains to be seen, but one thing is clear, the running game will look different.

For the first time since his arrival, Tony Pollard will be the unquestioned alpha in the RB room. Granted, in 2022 he accounted for 22 percent of the Cowboys scrimmage yards, second only to CeeDee Lamb, but Ezekiel Elliott’s presence loomed large. With Elliott gone, the Cowboys now take on the exciting task of finding a partner to pair with Pollard.

The 2023 NFL draft is deep at the RB position and Dallas will likely get their pick of the litter as only one is expected off the board before they pick at 26.

Who should the Cowboys target?

What kind of RB traits are they looking for?

Questions like these have been bouncing around Cowboys Nation all offseason. If Dallas is looking for a complementary back to Pollard, they will likely be looking at a different candidate pool than if they’re looking for his eventual replacement.

Playing on the franchise tag in 2023, there’s a very real possibility Pollard is elsewhere in 2024. It would be shocking if the Cowboys didn’t draft a running back in this class and it would be wise if they paid a little extra attention on statistics like explosive run rate to help determine who projects best to the NFL.

Can’t go wrong with good players

At the end of the day, the Cowboys can’t go wrong with good players. Style and fit are important when hunting NFL prospects but few teams regret drafting good players – even if they don’t fit team wants/needs perfectly.

Scouting the film is a tried and true method for finding good college players. The only problem is it doesn’t always translate to NFL success. When big fish swim in little ponds, they tend to look good. When swimming in the ocean with other big fish, things can change.

There’s a high degree of first-round disappointments on the ledger and while it’s not exclusive to the RB position, the number of misses at RB is notable.

Over the past decade plus, teams have been leaning on analytics to help with projections. But which analytics are they using and which is the best?

Using Rushing Yards over Expectation

Rushing yards over expected (RYOE) is a great metric NFL teams use to grade their own runners. It uses field position, blocking, defensive alignment and player tracking data to calculate how many yards a runner is “supposed to” get on a run vs how many yards they actually get.

According to a study by Pro Football Focus, RYOE is something teams lean heavily on in the draft. Combined with traditional scouting, it’s helped teams cut down on some misses they may have otherwise made.

The issue with RYOE is it doesn’t cleanly translate between college and NFL. 83 percent of NFL RBs fall between -0.5 and +0.5 RYOE per attempt, indicating “running backs don’t matter” as much as blocking, field position, and circumstances. In college only 55 percent of RBs fall within that range, indicting running backs matter quite a bit more in college.

Explosive run rate translates to the NFL

Having accepted that one single stat, film study, or trait cannot tell the whole story or accurately predict success, there is a metric which separates itself from the pack: explosive run rate.

Explosive run rate carries over a 0.35 R2 correlation, so players who find success at the college level are often successful at the pro level as well.

If the Cowboys want to draft a running back that’s likely to be successful in the NFL, they’d be wise to pay extra attention to those at the top of explosive run rate boards.

But who are those players and what roles can they play in the NFL? Remember, Dallas may be shopping for a “type” and not be interested in certain playing styles and builds.

DeWayne McBride, Tyjae Spears, Zach Evans, Kendre Miller, Keaton Mitchell all boast an explosive run rate over nine percent (the top tier). Of those five players, McBride, Spears, Evans and Miller average 3.5 yards after first contact.

Of those four players, McBride, Spears and Miller also average over 0.30 missed tackles forced per attempt, leaving Dallas with three different, yet similarly efficient, options at RB.

McBride (UAB) 5-foot-10, 209 pounds

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The highest explosive run rate. Not the stoutest build so not likely to take on a bell-cow role at any point in the NFL but shifty and compact so more durable than he otherwise suggests. Extremely unproven as a pass-catcher and pass protector, raising questions of his usefulness on passing downs.

Grade: 4th round

Tyjae Spears (Tulane) 5-foot-9, 201 pounds

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

In the mold of a 3rd down /change of pace back who rates in the top-90 percent in yards per route run as a pass-catcher. At the least will need to be paired with a short yardage specialist.

Grade: 3rd round

Kendre Miller (TCU) 5-foot-11, 215 pounds

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Build would support a RB1 role. Matches strong explosive run rate numbers with strong short yardage numbers. Yards per route run are poor but shows promising hands so he may rate between Spears and McBride as a pass catcher.

Grade: 3rd-4th round

