Why 2025 positional needs will impact Packers’ approach in 2024 NFL Draft

Not to be forgotten about when it comes to the NFL Draft is that teams should be looking beyond just the current year and planning for the future.

At least from the outside perspective, much of the focus leading up to and during the draft is on how each team can fill some of the immediate holes that it has on the roster.

Ideally, teams are able to do both–get instant help while filling future roster gaps in the process.

Now more than ever, many players are stepping into the NFL ready to contribute. On top of that, with each team feeling the pressure to win now, those immediate roster holes can take priority over what the roster may look like in 2025 and beyond.

When it comes to Brian Gutekunst and the Packers, an often disciplined and forward-thinking approach has them always looking to the future. There is no better example of this than when Gutekunst drafted Jordan Love or when Ted Thompson selected Aaron Rodgers.

However, there are also other examples of this planning ahead philosophy during Gutekunst’s tenure, including when he drafted Rashan Gary after signing Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith in free agency. After spending big money on free agent De’Vondre Campbell, who was coming off an All-Pro season, Gutekunst then drafted Quay Walker. Then, last year, he drafted Lukas Van Ness–not to mention that he’s just about always adding to the offensive line.

“I’ve had a great example of not only with Ron Wolf but Ted Thompson and doing what’s right for the club and not really worrying about that stuff,” said Gutekunst. “When you get into this football thing, you understand that it can be short-lived. To think about those things is a pretty selfish way to think about it. Your time here is not forever, and it’s about doing what’s right for the club.

“That was never a thought as I went through it, but I knew it was right for the club. You never know how it’s going to turn out, but I’ve always thought that the decisions at those points were right for the club – some workout, some don’t – but never really put a thought on it like what that mean for me.”

With 11 draft picks in total – tied for the most in the NFL – with five coming in the top 100, the Packers are in an excellent position where they will have the flexibility to find some instant help as well as look ahead to where the roster stands in 2025.

Knowing that Gutekunst will be proactive, we can look ahead to next year’s roster to help us get an idea of not only which under-the-radar need the Packers might try to address now but which positions they may double-dip at as well.

The interior offensive line is a massive need for the Packers–both this year and next. The only interior linemen under contract in 2025 are Sean Rhyan and Elgton Jenkins. I would expect Gutekunst to draft at least two – if not three – players from this position group.

Edge rusher may be one of the more under the radar needs, especially from a long-term perspective. Preston Smith comes with a nearly $18 million cap hit in 2025, JJ Enagbare will be in the final year of his rookie deal, and we don’t know what to expect from Brenton Cox at what is a very heavily rotated position.

At running back, only Josh Jacobs is under contract beyond 2024, while linebacker is in a similar situation with only Quay Walker on the 2025 roster currently.

Offensive tackle could be in good shape, but Luke Tenuta needs to solidify himself as a legitmate swing tackle, and Rasheed Walker needs to leave no doubt that he is the starter for the foreseeable future.

Safety won’t be as pressing of a need because of Xavier McKinney, but the only other player under contract with him in 2025 is Anthony Johnson. If this wasn’t such a so-so draft class, this would be a prime position for Gutekunst to double dip at.

Eric Stokes is entering the final year of his rookie deal at cornerback, and the interior defensive line becomes a massive need if Kenny Clark isn’t brought back for the 2025 season.

The good news is that at each of these positions, the Packers have a strong foundation in place, but developmental depth is absolutely needed. As is always the case, the outlook of a position group can change very quickly in the NFL–just look at the rollercoaster ride the cornerback room went through last year.

Through the draft and some players already on the roster taking a step forward this season, some of these potential future needs may work themselves out. But as things sit right now, linebacker, safety, running back, and the interior offensive line are the biggest holes as we look ahead to 2025.

