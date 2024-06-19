Why 2025 4-star RB Bo Jackson committed to Ohio State football

Carlos Locklyn is not shy about what he wants out of an Ohio State running back. It was something he preached to each running back in his group at Monday’s OSU summer recruiting camp.

“Show your burst,” Locklyn told his running backs as he navigated them through drills that showcased the harmony between speed and power. They were drills 2025 Cleveland four-star running back and recent Ohio State commit Bo Jackson absorbed, knowing speed and power are the attributes that define Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson.

“I think that’s the kind of back I am,” Jackson said. “But you can always improve on it.”

Taking the practice field at Ohio State, Jackson said he had nothing to show, nothing to prove. He just wanted to work with Locklyn, who made Jackson his first commitment as Ohio State's running backs coach.

Great day learning and working with @Locklyn33 @TonyJCoach Thank you @OhioStateFB Got to test on 1080Sprint Machine hit 23mph pic.twitter.com/8jQyaxz31K — Bo Jackson (@BoJackson2025) June 18, 2024

Jackson was Ohio State’s first running back commitment of the 2025 class. After a May 31-June 2 official visit, the 6-foot, 205-pound incoming senior out of Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School committed to the Buckeyes as the No. 81 prospect and the No. 5 running back in the country per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

“I came down with an open mind,” Jackson said of his mindset ahead of his Ohio State official visit. “I didn’t know if I was going to commit, really. But then I got here. I felt the family atmosphere with the players and the coaches.”

Locklyn, Jackson said, played a key role in securing his commitment to Ohio State.

Jackson said his relationship with Locklyn began in December when he was at Oregon and was given an offer from the Ducks. Jackson said Locklyn’s personality was the same with Oregon as it is now with Ohio State, just wearing a different logo.

“He coaches me hard,” Jackson said of Locklyn. “You get coached hard.”

Bo Jackson 'not worried' about Ohio State 2025 running back class

Locklyn and Ohio State beat out finalists Alabama and Georgia for Jackson. But Jackson is not the Buckeyes’ sole running back in 2025.

Recruit Bo Jackson visits Ohio Stadium during the Ohio State, Michigan game.

Ohio State added Philadelphia three-star Isaiah West to the 2025 class Sunday. He chose the Buckeyes as a former Kentucky commit. And after West and Jackson, Locklyn is likely not done adding running backs.

Heading into 2025, Ohio State could have only two scholarship running backs returning in James Peoples and Sam Williams-Dixon. Judkins, who will have one season of eligibility remaining, can enter the NFL draft after the 2024 season.

A three-man running back class does not deter Jackson from Ohio State. All Jackson is focused on is to become the Ohio State running back Locklyn sees him becoming, one that showcases that harmony of speed and power.

“I’m not worried about that,” Jackson said of a three-man running back class. “I’m here. I’m staying.”

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Why RB Bo Jackson committed to Ohio State 2025 recruiting class