Why 2024 DL Eric Mensah committed to Ohio State: Larry Johnson's 'track record of success'

Brian Wetzel knows Larry Johnson didn’t travel to Stafford, Virginia, initially to see Eric Mensah.

The Mountain View High assistant coach said the Ohio State defensive line coach’s attention was on four-star linebacker Kristopher Jones, the No. 125 player in the class who eventually committed to Georgia.

But Wetzel didn’t pass up the chance to show Johnson someone new.

“At the time, I said, ‘Hey coach Johnson, while you’re here, I got a guy,’ ” Wetzel said.

That “guy” turned into an Ohio State commit, as Mensah publicly flipped his previous commitment to Virginia Tech and joined the Buckeyes’ 2024 class as an interior lineman Friday.

Mensah said Johnson provides a sense of security, knowing he would develop into a player that could play snaps for Ohio State as early as his freshman season.

“Coach Johnson (has a) track record of success with past players like me,” Mensah said.

What Eric Mensah brings to Ohio State's 2024 class

Wetzel knew Mensah was that “guy” from the moment he stepped into summer workouts as a freshman, coming as a nearly 6-foot-3, 240-pound athlete with natural athleticism.

“You got the impression that he really didn’t know that,” Wetzel said of Mensah. “That was just him. He hadn’t quite figured (it) out yet. He’s kind of a teddy bear, a puppy dog, I guess if you want to say it that way. He was still trying to figure out ‘Yeah, I’ve got some real skills and some real innate ability here.’ ”

Typically playing Mensah on the inside of the defensive line, Wetzel, Mountain View’s offensive coordinator, said he would see the 6-foot-4, 300-pound athlete line up against whatever offensive lineman he had the biggest advantage against.

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive line coach Larry Johnson watches warm ups prior to the NCAA football game at Indiana University Memorial Stadium. Ohio State won 23-3.

“He’s an interior lineman, but if somebody’s right or left tackle is no good, we’re going to put Eric over that guy and just kind of wreak havoc,” Wetzel said.

Mensah showcased what he said Johnson likes to see from an interior lineman, showcasing a high level of twitch when he jumps off the ball and swarming the football.

But Wetzel still saw a player who felt he was at a tier level below Jones.

“In some ways, I think that Eric felt that Kris was the big-time guy and that he was going to always be that second-level type of player,” Wetzel said. “Obviously with his talent level and ability, that just hasn't turned out to be the case. It’s taken some time to develop the confidence of being that big, big-time guy, that elite, top-10-in-the-country-at-his-position type of guy. It took him a while to learn that, but he’s known for a long time he could be very special.”

According to 247Sports’ composite ranking, Mensah is a three-star and the No. 802 player in the 2024 class.

Why Eric Mensah flipped his commitment from Virginia Tech to Ohio State

Mensah committed to Virginia Tech in July, but his recruitment wasn't complete.

Mensah traveled to Columbus for an Ohio State summer recruiting camp in June, working with Johnson one-on-one before earning an offer from the Buckeyes a week later. Johnson continued to build a relationship with Mensah, one that led to an official visit during the Buckeyes’ home opener against Youngstown State.

“The game atmosphere and just how the guys did everything,” Mensah said when asked what stood out about the visit.

For Mensah, it was enough to commit while he was in Columbus, joining Justin Scott and Eddrick Houston in Johnson’s 2024 class.

Mensah is one of nine defensive players in Ohio State's second-ranked 2024 recruiting class along with Justin Scott, Houston, cornerback Aaron Scott, linebacker Garrett Stover, cornerback Bryce West, linebacker Payton Pierce, cornerback Miles Lockhart and safety Jaylen McClain.

Mensah said he knows his work is not done, saying Johnson wants him to work on his secondary moves at the line of scrimmage before he arrives on campus in January.

But Mensah said his work at Mountain View is not done either.

“I want to (get) a championship ring and bring my team as far as we can go just with the team that we’ve got,” Mensah said.

Wetzel sees potential in Mensah. While the defensive lineman may be “under the radar,” Wetzel said, under Johnson, Mensah could turn into an all-conference or All-American lineman at the next level.

“I think coach Johnson will do a good job of taking that raw material and refining it into the type of player he can be,” Wetzel said.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Why 2024 DL Eric Mensah committed to OSU football