Why was 2023 Kentucky Derby contender Wild On Ice euthanized? Here's how decisions are made

The horse racing world was dealt heartbreaking news Thursday, when Kentucky Derby 149 contender Wild On Ice was euthanized after a training accident at Churchill Downs.

The tragic occurrence is not uncommon, however, with the Jockey Club’s Equine Injury Database reporting more than 7,200 fatal injuries between 2009-21, equating to nearly two deaths per 1,000 starts. In 2008, Derby runner-up Eight Belles was euthanized on the track after fracturing her lower front legs and collapsing a quarter-mile past the wire.

Two years before Eight Belles' death, Derby 132 winner Barbaro broke his right hind leg while running in the Preakness Stakes. Although surgery was successful, the horse eventually developed a painful, often-crippling hoof condition called laminitis and the decision was made to euthanize him January 29, 2007.

"It's not that horses can't be repaired; it's just that, many times, the economics of repairing a horse's injury are not aligned," Barbaro's surgeon, Dr. Dean Richardson, told The Associated Press in 2016. "You don't have the combination of an owner who has the resources and a horse that justifies that expense."

Here's a look at what goes into the decision-making process to euthanize racehorses after severe injuries:

Why was Wild On Ice euthanized?

Kentucky Derby horse Wild On Ice trains with Jockey Ken Tohill aboard during a morning workout Thursday April 27, 2023 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Wild On Ice would pull up on the backstretch after running five furlongs, holding his left hind leg. The horse would later be euthanized at an equine medical facility in Lexington after first being evaluated both at Churchill Downs and Lexington.

Wild On Ice's owner, Frank Sumpter, told El Paso Times reporter Felix Chavez that Wild On Ice fractured his left hind leg while he and jockey Ken Tohill breezed five furlongs in 1:01.40 on Thursday. Tohill pulled up while galloping down the backstretch.

Churchill Downs said Wild On Ice was evaluated at its Equine Medical Center before being transported to an equine surgical facility in Lexington, where Sumpter said "it was determined he couldn't be saved."

"He’ll forever be remembered," Sumpter said. "It’s a sad situation. My heart goes out to the team, trainer Joel Marr and everyone who helped us get to this point. These horses give us so many great moments in life, and our team puts in so many hours taking care of the horses."

What is the criteria for euthanizing a horse?

Kentucky Derby horse Wild On Ice walks towards the track with Jockey Ken Tohill aboard for a morning workout Thursday April 27, 2023 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Wild On Ice would pull up on the backstretch after running five furlongs, holding his left hind leg.

The American Association of Equine Partners says euthanasia should be considered a responsible treatment option "once all available alternatives have been explored with the client."

Its website outlines circumstances horses "should not have to endure," including:

Continuous or unmanageable pain from a condition that is chronic and incurable;

A medical condition or surgical procedure that has a poor prognosis for a good quality of life;

Continuous analgesic medication and/or box stall confinement for the relief of pain for the rest of its life;

An unmanageable medical or behavioral condition that renders it a hazard to itself or its handlers.

How much does it cost to have a horse euthanized?

Jockey Ken Tohill walks with the saddle cloth of Kentucky Derby horse Wild On Ice after the gelding pulled up on the track while galloping during a morning workout Thursday April 27, 2023 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Wild On Ice will miss the Derby, according to a Churchill Downs statement.

The AAEP deems five different euthanasia techniques acceptable, three of which are chemically induced. According to a 2022 article by HorseRookie.com, most forms of chemical euthanasia, combined with sedation, cost $250 or more, depending on the method chosen for disposing of the body.

