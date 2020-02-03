Why 2020 NBA trade deadline is much different for Warriors, Bob Myers

This is the week when Warriors president/general manager Bob Myers usually maintains a steady heart rate while observing much of the NBA shop and scramble. Seven consecutive Februarys have passed without a truly significant move.

Not once did the Warriors have an acute need or a compelling reason to tamper.

The past few weeks and the next few days, however, represent Myers' first foray into the world of deadline deal-making. His phones have been and will continue to be ablaze until the trade deadline strikes at noon Thursday.

The Warriors don't have needs for this season -- which is lost under an ambition-killing series of separations and injuries -- but they absolutely must address 2020-21 and beyond.

Which means the next four days are an opportunity for Myers, who became GM before the 2012-13 season, to certify his credentials as one of the league's sharpest personnel men.

Even though he is certified by seven consecutive playoff appearances, five trips to The Finals, three championship rings and two Executive of the Year awards, Myers and his lieutenants haven't won over all observers. There remains an undercurrent of skepticism around the league, based on an unremarkable draft record and the notion that the front office reaped benefits from inheriting a roster that, thanks largely to departed adviser Jerry West, never required a major move at the trade deadline.

The biggest trade-deadline acquisition? Steve Blake, back in 2014. The most notable deadline departure? Kent Bazemore, who was part of the deal that yielded Blake.

That has been as big as it has gotten for the Warriors at the deadline since 2012, when they made a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks that essentially was Monta Ellis for Andrew Bogut. That swap was made in March of a lockout-shortened season a few weeks before then-GM Larry Riley was replaced by Myers.

And please note, before floating the "What about getting KD" defense, that everybody in the organization, including Myers, credits the players, particularly Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, for tilting Kevin Durant's 2016 free-agency decision toward the Warriors.

This time around, the Warriors are not looking for immediate help. The need, as stressed by coach Steve Kerr and Myers, is to collect assets for the future. A young player with considerable upside is attractive. A high draft pick is, at this point, preferred.

The Warriors last month moved center Willie Cauley-Stein, mostly to wipe his 2020-21 contract from the books, for a second-round pick in the June draft. As it stands, the Warriors now own their own pick in Round 1 and the Utah Jazz's pick (through Dallas) in Round 2.

They'd like to add more picks, not necessarily to keep but to have. It's about flexibility. The more trade options they have, the more attractive they are as trade partners.

The Warriors have three functioning assets that are desired, at varying levels, by multiple teams. There is D'Angelo Russell, who arrived in July via a sign-and-trade exchange that landed Durant in Brooklyn. And there are Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III, veteran wings grabbed from the free-agent market in July.

Russell is the most intriguing. He's young (24 this month) and a highly competent scorer. He also signed a four-year contract with the Warriors that is worth $117.3 million. Any deal including him would be seismic.

Burks and Robinson are complementary players capable of filling a role on a playoff team. Though Burks has garnered the most interest, according to league sources, both are operating on one-year contracts, Burks at $2.3 million vet minimum and Robinson at $1.9 million.

The Warriors signed all three not as locks for the future but as assets they could trade at some point.

That time has arrived. Myers landed a late second-rounder for Cauley-Stein but would like a bit more to move Burks or Robinson.

Both are likely to go, opening a path to convert the contracts of Marquese Chriss and Ky Bowman from two-way deals to standard NBA packages. Moreover, the Warriors would like to parlay any trades into draft picks for 2020 or 2021.

For the first time as the Warriors' primary dealmaker, Myers must stay connected through the deadline. An inactive week would be disappointing, so he must at all times, even during bathroom breaks, be near his phones.

