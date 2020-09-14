Why was a 16-year-old looper on Hale Irwin’s bag during the famed ‘Massacre at Winged Foot’?

The details of a gritty U.S. Open win remain vivid nearly five decades later, but there’s not even a hint of hyperbole when Hale Irwin replays a memorable week that’s recorded in history as the Massacre at Winged Foot.

“It was difficult,” he said.

With a little encouragement, Irwin offers a little more.

“It was very difficult,” he added.

Many of the best players in the game walked off the West Course scarred – Johnny Miller, Gary Player and Tom Watson among them. Irwin’s assessment is typically accurate. The cut was 13-over par. Irwin was resolute from wire to wire, playing through all the grumbling and grousing directed at the USGA.

He posted a 7-over total of 287 to capture the first of his three U.S. Open titles.

“I think Winged Foot was certainly the hardest course I’ve ever played where weather was not an issue,” Irwin said last week from his home in Arizona. “It was trying. You got on the first tee and knew it was just going to get harder from there. Every shot was going to be challenging. You couldn’t get upset with a bogey because you were going to make them. My goal was to be very happy with par, on any hole. What I wanted to escape was making anything worse than a bogey. If you made a double or more that was a killer because you couldn’t make up enough strokes to offset that.”

Peter McGarey, 16, of Scottsdale, Ariz., reaches to offer congratulations to Hale Irwin after the latter’s fairway shot on the 18th reached the green and prior to Irwin’s winning the U.S. Open golf championship, June 16, 1974, in Mamaroneck, N.Y. Peter, formally of Larchmont, a neighboring town, was invited back to caddy in the Open by the caddie master at the Winged Foot Golf Club, site of the Open.

That game plan suited the setup.

Peter McGarey is noticeably more enthusiastic when he recalls the details of that victory, right down to a stellar 2-iron on the 72nd hole that locked down the victory. He was there. Up close. Inside the ropes for every shot.

The 62-year-old home builder from Cincinnati was on the bag.

“Very few people believe me when I tell that story,” said McGarey, who grew up in Larchmont and began to work at Winged Foot at the age of 9. “And my wife is tired of hearing it.”

In those days, the USGA mandated players use loopers from the host club.

“Early on, you could shag balls at the range,” McGarey said. “My older brother started caddying so I did, too. It was a pretty good way to make money, plus you got to play on Mondays. Gene Hayden was the caddie master back then and he rewarded people for showing up on a regular basis. It was $6.50 a loop, plus tips. They always had tournaments and not just the member-guests. I was there for the 1972 U.S. Women’s Open and drew Jane Booth, who came in tied for sixth as an amateur.”

The family later moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, but wrote Hayden and the board at Winged Foot asking if McGarey could return to work the U.S. Open.

“I barely knew who Irwin was, to tell you the truth,” said McGarey, who was 16 years old that June and got the loop in a lottery. “He did have a couple of wins. You couldn’t Google things back then. Word of mouth was he’d done well in Philadelphia a week or two before.”

Hale Irwin holds the U.S. Open Championship Trophy in 1974 after finishing the grind with a 7-over total of 287 on the West Course at Winged Foot Golf Club.

