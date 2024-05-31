WHS well represented on PAC team

May 31—Five members of the Lady Hatchets were named to the All-PAC tennis team recently. Washington had a solid year and tied for the conference championship with an 11-1 record in the conference play. They tied Gibson Southern and Southridge who also ended the year with the same mark.

No. 1 Lacy Hancock and No. 2 Kenna Garland were both named to the first team and No. 3 Sophia Hill made the honorable mention team. Hancock and Garland were both unbeaten in conference action.

The doubles team of Riley Traylor and Lisset Santos were named to the all doubles team.

Other members of the team were:

Kenley Bell — Heritage Hills, Bailey Riddle — Tecumseh, Lydia Aldridge — Boonville, Lindsey Garbers and Tali Maurer — Gibson Southern, Ruthie Sherer — Southridge, and Ashlynn Kirk — PC.

Honorable Mention included Jaimee Salee of PC, Emilee Bullock — Gibson Southern.

In doubles, other members included Lily Schmitt / Gabby Smith — Gibson Southern, Emily Holzmeyer / Maddie Boes — Gibson Southern, Emma Ferguson / Connie Owen Southridge, and Avari Schneider / Ashlyn Dilger of Forest Park.

Honorable Mention included: Averi Goebel / Kennedy Schmitt of North Posey and Emma Craven / Addison Schafer of Princeton.