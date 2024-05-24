WHS Boys Track and Field Awards

May 24—Washington High School recently held its Track and Field Awards Night.

The varsity letter winners included: Brody Wilson, Nick Clinton, Eli Rayman, Cameron Cook, Anthony Hernandez, Dominic Mattingly, Chris St. Cois, Jack Gilley, Joshua Welch, Jeffery Festervan, Trey Tucker, Zion Conder

JV Award: Gus Sanchez. Two managers that lettered: Michael Coriolan and Gabby Tucker

Special awards: Zion Conder- Most Improved Award, Jack Gilley — Hatchet Thrower Award, Eli Rayman — Hatchet MVP Award, Dominic Mattingly — Hatchet Field Award, Brody Wilson — Work Hard Award, Nick Clinton — Coach's Award

"The Washington boys track season came to a close. We didn't have the numbers as we usually do, but the boys that came out worked hard and represented the Hatchets well. I'm proud of all of them and all their accomplishments this season. Our two captains, Eli Rayman and Cameron Cook, were great leaders and teammates," said WHS coach Tim Baxter. "The new track and facilities was also a blessing to have. It was awesome to have lights, a crowd, and concessions at each home meet. There is nothing like having a crowd to cheer you on. I look forward to seeing growth and excitement in the track and field program."