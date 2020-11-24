Whose touchdown catch was more preposterous: Mike Evans or A.J. Brown?

In the Titans’ 30-24 overtime win over the Ravens on Sunday, the only play more important than receiver A.J. Brown’s 14-yard touchdown reception with 2:18 left in the fourth quarter was Derrick Henry’s 29-yard overtime run that ended the game (and perhaps the Ravens’ season). Brown’s touchdown was an absolutely remarkable effort in which he just bulldozed three Baltimore defenders: Safety Chuck Clark, quarterback Marcus Peters, and linebacker Patrick Queen.

Yeouch, It was clear that this was going to be the play of the week in most minds, and justifiably so.

However, Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans had other thoughts on his nine-yard touchdown catch from Tom Brady in Tampa Bay’s Monday night tussle against the Rams.

No, he does not. We have to give Evans a few extra bonus point for dragging cornerback Troy Hill a good five yards at the same time he’s hand-fighting with cornerback Darious Williams, one of the NFL’s most underrated players at his position.

No matter which touchdown you find more impressive, there’s no question that Brown and Evans are two of the best friends any quarterback can have.