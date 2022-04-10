Who's won a green jacket? Here are all Masters Tournament winners by year since 1934

Dustin Johnson tamed Augusta National Golf Club in November 2020, taking advantage of soft course conditions to shoot a record-shattering 20-under-par and winning his first green jacket.

There have been countless scoring highlights and some lowlights at the Masters since the inaugural tournament in 1934.

Gene Sarazen's double eagle on the 15th hole in 1935, dubbed "The Shot Heard 'Round the World," gave the tournament its first signature moment.

In 1968, Argentina's Roberto De Vicenzo signed an incorrect scorecard, costing him a playoff against eventual winner Bob Goalby.

And Jack Nicklaus shot 30 on the back nine for a final round 65 in the 1986 Masters to become the oldest champion at 46.

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 1986: Jack Nicklaus raises his club in celebration during the 1986 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 1986 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)

Who has the most Masters wins?

With six wins, Jack Nicklaus holds the record for most Masters Tournament victories. The Golden Bear was also the first back-to-back winner, winning the tournament in 1965 and 1966. His other Masters victories came in 1963, 1972, 1975 and 1986.

When did Tiger Woods win the Masters?

Tiger Woods became the youngest Masters champion when he won for the first time in 1997 at 21 years and 104 days old. He went on to win again in 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019.

Masters winners

2021 - Hideki Matsuyama

2020 - Dustin Johnson

2019 - Tiger Woods

2018 - Patrick Reed

2017 - Sergio Garcia

2016 - Danny Willett

2015 - Jordan Spieth

2014 - Bubba Watson

2013 - Adam Scott

2012 - Bubba Watson

2011 - Charl Schwartzel

2010 - Phil Mickelson

2009 - Angel Cabrera

2008 - Trevor Immelman

2007 - Zach Johnson

2006 - Phil Mickelson

2005 - Tiger Woods

2004 - Phil Mickelson

2003 - Mike Weir

2002 - Tiger Woods

2001 - Tiger Woods

2000 - Vijay Singh

1999 - Jose Maria Olazabal

1998 - Mark O'Meara

1997 - Tiger Woods

1996 - Nick Faldo

1995 - Ben Crenshaw

1994 - Jose Maria Olazabal

1993 - Bernhard Langer

1992 - Fred Couples

1991 - Ian Woosnam

1990 - Nick Faldo

1989 - Nick Faldo

1988 - Sandy Lyle

1987 - Larry Mize

1986 - Jack Nicklaus

1985 - Bernhard Langer

1984 - Ben Crenshaw

1983 - Seve Ballesteros

1982 - Craig Stadler

1981 - Tom Watson

1980 - Seve Ballesteros

1979 - Fuzzy Zoeller

1978 - Gary Player

1977 - Tom Watson

1976 - Ray Floyd

1975 - Jack Nicklaus

1974 - Gary Player

1973 - Tommy Aaron

1972 - Jack Nicklaus

1971 - Charles Coody

1970 - Billy Casper

1969 - George Archer

1968 - Bob Goalby

1967 - Gay Brewer

1966 - Jack Nicklaus

1965 - Jack Nicklaus

1964 - Arnold Palmer

1963 - Jack Nicklaus

1962 - Arnold Palmer

1961 - Gary Player

1960 - Arnold Palmer

1959 - Art Wall Jr.

1958 - Arnold Palmer

1957 - Doug Ford

1956 - Jack Burke Jr

1955 - Cary Middlecoff

1954 - Sam Snead

1953 - Ben Hogan

1952 - Sam Snead

1951 - Ben Hogan

1950 - Jimmy Demaret

1949 - Sam Snead

1948 - Claude Harmon

1947 - Jimmy Demaret

1946 - Herman Keiser

1942 - Byron Nelson

1941 - Craig Wood

1940 - Jimmy Demaret

1939 - Ralph Guldahl

1938 - Henry Picard

1937 - Byron Nelson

1936 - Horton Smith

1935 - Gene Sarazen

1934 - Horton Smith

