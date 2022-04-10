Who's won a green jacket? Here are all Masters Tournament winners by year since 1934
Dustin Johnson tamed Augusta National Golf Club in November 2020, taking advantage of soft course conditions to shoot a record-shattering 20-under-par and winning his first green jacket.
There have been countless scoring highlights and some lowlights at the Masters since the inaugural tournament in 1934.
Gene Sarazen's double eagle on the 15th hole in 1935, dubbed "The Shot Heard 'Round the World," gave the tournament its first signature moment.
In 1968, Argentina's Roberto De Vicenzo signed an incorrect scorecard, costing him a playoff against eventual winner Bob Goalby.
And Jack Nicklaus shot 30 on the back nine for a final round 65 in the 1986 Masters to become the oldest champion at 46.
Who has the most Masters wins?
With six wins, Jack Nicklaus holds the record for most Masters Tournament victories. The Golden Bear was also the first back-to-back winner, winning the tournament in 1965 and 1966. His other Masters victories came in 1963, 1972, 1975 and 1986.
When did Tiger Woods win the Masters?
Tiger Woods became the youngest Masters champion when he won for the first time in 1997 at 21 years and 104 days old. He went on to win again in 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019.
Masters winners
2021 - Hideki Matsuyama
2020 - Dustin Johnson
2019 - Tiger Woods
2018 - Patrick Reed
2017 - Sergio Garcia
2016 - Danny Willett
2015 - Jordan Spieth
2014 - Bubba Watson
2013 - Adam Scott
2012 - Bubba Watson
2011 - Charl Schwartzel
2010 - Phil Mickelson
2009 - Angel Cabrera
2008 - Trevor Immelman
2007 - Zach Johnson
2006 - Phil Mickelson
2005 - Tiger Woods
2004 - Phil Mickelson
2003 - Mike Weir
2002 - Tiger Woods
2001 - Tiger Woods
2000 - Vijay Singh
1999 - Jose Maria Olazabal
1998 - Mark O'Meara
1997 - Tiger Woods
1996 - Nick Faldo
1995 - Ben Crenshaw
1994 - Jose Maria Olazabal
1993 - Bernhard Langer
1992 - Fred Couples
1991 - Ian Woosnam
1990 - Nick Faldo
1989 - Nick Faldo
1988 - Sandy Lyle
1987 - Larry Mize
1986 - Jack Nicklaus
1985 - Bernhard Langer
1984 - Ben Crenshaw
1983 - Seve Ballesteros
1982 - Craig Stadler
1981 - Tom Watson
1980 - Seve Ballesteros
1979 - Fuzzy Zoeller
1978 - Gary Player
1977 - Tom Watson
1976 - Ray Floyd
1975 - Jack Nicklaus
1974 - Gary Player
1973 - Tommy Aaron
1972 - Jack Nicklaus
1971 - Charles Coody
1970 - Billy Casper
1969 - George Archer
1968 - Bob Goalby
1967 - Gay Brewer
1966 - Jack Nicklaus
1965 - Jack Nicklaus
1964 - Arnold Palmer
1963 - Jack Nicklaus
1962 - Arnold Palmer
1961 - Gary Player
1960 - Arnold Palmer
1959 - Art Wall Jr.
1958 - Arnold Palmer
1957 - Doug Ford
1956 - Jack Burke Jr
1955 - Cary Middlecoff
1954 - Sam Snead
1953 - Ben Hogan
1952 - Sam Snead
1951 - Ben Hogan
1950 - Jimmy Demaret
1949 - Sam Snead
1948 - Claude Harmon
1947 - Jimmy Demaret
1946 - Herman Keiser
1942 - Byron Nelson
1941 - Craig Wood
1940 - Jimmy Demaret
1939 - Ralph Guldahl
1938 - Henry Picard
1937 - Byron Nelson
1936 - Horton Smith
1935 - Gene Sarazen
1934 - Horton Smith
