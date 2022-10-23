Who's in, who's out in week 7?
Fantasy Football Live gets you ready for this week with the latest injury news.
Mississippi and UCLA, two unbeatens in the top 10, fell, causing a shake-up in this week's coaches poll prediction.
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 8 of the college football season?
Ranking the remaining undefeated college football teams after Week 8.
Here’s a sneak peek at Kellis Robinett’s top 25 college football rankings.
See where Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has the Spartans bowling this holiday season in his updated bowl projections
What will the AP Top 25 college football poll be after Week 8? We take our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Sunday morning
Everything you need to know to get ready for the Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Kirk Ferentz's son, Brian, has driven the Iowa offense into the ground. The Hawkeyes might have hit rock bottom in Week 8.
The 49ers had some competition in landing Christian McCaffrey, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer revealed on Friday.
Christian McCaffrey debuted his new jersey number at his first practice with the 49ers on Friday.
Dre Greenlaw hilariously issued an apology to his new teammate on Instagram.
Oregon proved itself a playoff contender and Miami (Fla.) again disappointed to headline this winners and losers from Week 8 in college football.
Ohio State moved to 7-0 with a 54-10 win over Iowa. Here's what we learned about the Buckeyes.
When it comes to new 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, there’s a school of thought that, in time, his team will squeeze him to take less. If that happens, he needs to be ready to squeeze back. McCaffrey has $36.2 million in base salary and workout bonuses due over the next three years. Thus, McCaffrey [more]
Big Ten football standings for 2022 season, updated each week. Here are the records for each team in the East and West Divisions
Should the Ducks win out, their record as a one-loss Pac-12 Champion would be nearly spotless. How much would that one loss matter to the playoff committee?
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 7 of the season including Kansas City at San Francisco, Cleveland at Baltimore, and Pittsburgh at Miamid
Week 8 may not have the elite matchups like Tennessee vs. Alabama proved to be, but there are still five ranked vs. ranked games.
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin tried to keep optimism while admitting some of his team's flaws after a 45-20 loss at LSU, the Rebels' first.
The crowd's dissatisfaction was directed toward a toothless Yankees offense that managed three hits and fell to the Astros in ALCS Game 3.