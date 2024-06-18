🇧🇷 Who's up and who's down in the Brazil squad ahead of Copa América?

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in Brazilian Portuguese here. Let us know in the comments what you think of this translation.

Dorival Júnior had the chance to rotate the Brazilian National Team squad in the last tests before the Copa América.

The coach used 23 out of the 26 players called up in the two friendlies, with a 3-2 win over Mexico and a 1-1 draw with the United States.

Only goalkeepers Bento and Rafael and defender Gabriel Magalhães did not take the field in these two matches.

With the Copa América in sight, it is time to analyze who’s on the rise and who’s falling after these two friendlies.

On the Rise 👀

Endrick ⬆️

FBL-FRIENDLY-MEX-BRA-1718638440.jpg

Played 29 minutes against Mexico and 25 minutes against the USA, coming off the bench in both games.

Despite this, he scored the goal that saved the team against the Mexicans with a precise header in the 50th minute of the second half.

Dorival Jr. has been cautious with the 17-year-old, but Endrick shows he can be very useful in the Copa América.

Rodrygo ⬆️

Brazil-v-United-States-Continental-Clasico-2024-1718638459.jpg

He is the second most important player on the Brazilian National Team, only behind Vini Jr.

With his Real Madrid teammate being somewhat subdued (see below), it was up to Rodrygo to take on the responsibility up front.

He didn’t play against Mexico but was the best player on the field against the USA, scoring Brazil’s only goal.

Savinho ⬆️

England-v-Brazil-International-Friendly-1718638490.jpg

The ideal attack in Dorival’s mind seems to include Raphinha, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Júnior.

However, the Girona forward has given the coach something to think about, especially with his performance in the first game.

Even if he starts the Copa América on the bench, he is an interesting option to add speed to the attack and change the game.

Raphinha ⬆️

Despite Savinho’s good performance, he may not become a starter because his main competitor also stood out.

The Barcelona forward assisted Rodrygo in scoring Brazil’s goal in the 1-1 draw with the United States.

Additionally, especially at the beginning of the match, he was actively involved, took shots from outside the box, and troubled the opposing defense.

On the Decline 👀

Alisson ⬇️

Mexico-v-Brazil-International-Friendly-1718638534.jpg

Until recently, he was an (almost) undisputed starter as the goalkeeper for the Brazilian National Team. Today, however, the scenario is different.

Even with Éderson injured, some fans are questioning Alisson and calling for Bento to be the starter.

The three goals conceded in the two friendlies—especially the goal by the USA—have increased the criticism.

After the mistake on Wednesday (12th), he made good saves to prevent a loss. So, does Alisson deserve to be the starter?

Lucas Paquetá ⬇️

Brazil-v-United-States-Continental-Clasico-2024-1718638567.jpg

He reported to the Brazilian National Team amid news of an investigation into alleged misconduct related to betting.

Off-field issues seem to have affected him. He lost the ball, leading to Mexico’s first goal.

He couldn’t replicate his previous intensity. With strong competition, Paquetá starts the Copa América with his spot under threat.

Vini Jr ⬇️

Brazil-v-United-States-Continental-Clasico-2024-1718638586.jpg

He is the star of the Brazilian National Team, an undisputed starter, and a favorite for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

Because of all this, fans expected more from him. He couldn’t shine against the United States.

To make matters worse, he missed a clear chance that would have given Brazil the victory in the final moments.

He needs to regain his top-level form to lead Brazil to the title and get closer to individual awards.