Who's who and what's what of Big Ten basketball

Feb. 10—Not all that much has changed about the Big Ten this season. It's still Purdue at the top in a tier of its own, Illinois and Wisconsin (in that order) next, then everybody else with Michigan and Ohio State bringing up the rear. With that in mind and a month of the regular season remaining, Illini beat writer Scott Richey spotlights the conference differently this week:

Top five players

1. Zach Edey, Purdue

Edey would have to stop playing at this point not to claim Big Ten Player of the Year honors — and likely consensus national player of the year recognition — for a second straight season. The 7-foot-4 center is inarguably the most dominant player in the conference (and country).

2. Boo Buie, Northwestern

Buie is still the No. 1 option in Evanston, but the veteran point guard has been more efficient in his high usage role, shooting a career best 41 percent from three. He's also one of just three players nationally averaging at least 19 points, five assists and three rebounds this season.

3. Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

How to consider Shannon's place among the Big Ten's best is tricky. He missed six games because of suspension, and his production pre-suspension (an All-Big Ten lock) and post-suspension (much more inefficient) isn't the same. All told, though, he's still one of the top five.

4. Jahmir Young, Maryland

The Terrapins might be a disappointment as a team given they're currently 11th in the Big Ten standings after being picked to finish third, but blame can't fall on Young. The veteran guard is carrying the Terps, averaging 20.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and four assists.

5. Tyson Walker, Michigan State

Walker is in the same boat as Young — playing the best basketball of his career on a team that's failed to live up to expectations. Walker's usage rate has skyrocketed for the Spartans, but he's actually scoring more and overall more efficiently in slightly less playing time.

Top five transfers

1. Marcus Domask, Illinois

Despite being left off a CBS graphic during the Purdue-Wisconsin game last week about the Big Ten's best transfers, Domask is, in fact, one of the best. The former SIU standout carried the Illini offensively during Shannon's suspension and has averaged 20.1 points in Big Ten play.

2. A.J. Storr, Wisconsin

Storr was apparently the missing piece for Wisconsin, which basically ran back the same roster that reached the NIT semifinals last season. Storr's transfer from St. John's gave the Badgers a dynamic athlete on the wing, and he's come through averaging 16.5 points and 3.4 rebounds.

3. Rienk Mast, Nebraska

Keisei Tominaga's 42 points in the last two games meant he usurped Mast as the Cornhuskers' scoring leader, but the 6-foot-9 Bradley transfer is close behind and still leads the team in rebounding and assists. He's been crucial in Nebraska's move to the top half of the league.

4. Kel'el Ware, Indiana

Ware currently projects as the Big Ten's best draft prospect, and transferring from Oregon has clearly allowed the athletic 7-footer to show off why he was a top five overall recruit in the Class of 2022. Ware is averaging a near double-double at 14.8 points and 9.1 rebounds.

5. Lance Jones, Purdue

Several others could have slot into this spot. Illinois' Quincy Guerrier, Minnesota's Elijah Hawkins and Northwestern's Ryan Langborg, for example, have made an impact on top five teams. But Jones' defense and ability in transition could help push Purdue to a national title.

Top five freshmen

1. Owen Freeman, Iowa

Freeman is the frontrunner for Big Ten Freshman of the Year having won the league's weekly honor seven times, which tied the record Nebraska's Bryce McGowens set in 2021-22. Freeman broke into Iowa's starting lineup in early Decembrer and has been a fixture since.

2. Cam Christie, Minnesota

Christie is Freeman's stiffest competition for Big Ten Freshman of the Year. The 6-6 guard leads all conference freshmen in scoring at 11 points per game and has averaged 17 points, 6.7 rebounds and three assists in the Gophers' active three-game winning streak.

3. Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana

Mgbako, who flipped from Duke to Indiana, received 19 of 28 votes for freshman of the year in the Big Ten preseason poll. The former five-star recruit has put up 10.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game to be as productive as Freeman and Christie just much less efficient.

4. John Blackwell, Wisconsin

The son of former Illinois guard Glynn Blackwell was the No. 212 overall recruit in the Class of 2023, per the 247Sports Composite ranking. He hasn't played like it. The 6-4 guard has been a shot-maker off the bench for the Badgers with a 46/47/83 shooting slash.

5. DeShawn Harris-Smith, Maryland

Harris-Smith was a day one starter for the Terrapins, and he's filled the do-everything type role by averaging 6.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists. That he's shooting 16 percent from three-point range is the only real ding on his freshman year résumé.

Top five coaches

1. Matt Painter, Purdue

The Boilermakers were supposed to be good. Purdue was picked in the preseason to repeat as Big Ten champions, but Painter shouldn't be punished because that's the path his team is currently on. Maybe he should get some credit for the improvements Edey's supporting cast has made.

2. Brad Underwood, Illinois

Underwood has yet to win a Big Ten Coach of the Year award despite winning 63 conference games in the past four-plus seasons. Nobody's won more (even though Painter is close). That the Illini didn't collapse without Shannon is another point in Underwood's favor.

3. Greg Gard, Wisconsin

Gard is a two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year after he led Wisconsin to a share of the conference title in the 2019-2020 season and 2021-2022 season. The Badgers were picked to finish sixth and 10th in the league, respectively, those seasons. Not great preseason prognostication there.

4. Ben Johnson, Minnesota

Johnson's first two seasons were not good. Especially falling to 9-22 last season after going 13-17 in year one. But his seat is much less hot these days now that the Gophers have bounced back to currently sit in fifth place in the Big Ten standings.

5. Chris Collins, Northwestern

The Wildcats would have to go in the absolute tank not to make the NCAA tournament, which would mark consecutive appearances for the first time in program history. Collins has Northwestern at that point despite a complete 180 from last year's defense-first team.

Top five remaining storylines

1. Has it reached a point of how many games Purdue will win the Big Ten by rather than if it will happen? The Boilermakers are the favorites in their remaining eight games — only the March 5 game at Illinois project to be close — and they could run away with the league again.

2. The Big Ten title has meaning, but mid-March success is more important for the top two teams in the league. Purdue has lost to double-digit seeds in each of the last three NCAA tournaments. Illinois can't get out of the first weekend. Both would like to see that change.

3. Nebraska is on the verge of playing its way out of the NCAA tournament given its inability to win anywhere but Lincoln, Neb., and five Big Ten teams in the tournament field would be a real dropoff compared to recent history.

4. Michigan snapped a five-game losing streak with Wednesday's win against Wisconsin, but has still lost 10 of its last 12 games. Ohio State has lost five in a row and eight of nine. The coaching carousel might start spinning soon in Ann Arbor, Mich., and Columbus, Ohio.

5. Three weeks after Shannon's suspension was rescinded by judicial decree the fervor around it has petered out to a large degree. But the Illinois guard is still facing a rape charge in Lawrence, Kan., and it seems likely that will have an impact on how his season is recognized.