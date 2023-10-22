Who's on top of South Jersey High School Football Mean 15 Rankings entering the playoffs?

It’s playoff time.

The high school football postseason kicks off on Friday. Who are the top South Jersey programs entering the tournament?

Check out the final Mean 15 rankings before the end-of-year ranks.

South Jersey Mean 15 Rankings

1. Millville (7-1; previous ranking 1) – In a matchup of two of the best defenses in South Jersey, it was the Thunderbolts’ defense that stood tall as Millville bested Cherokee 41-17 to capture the West Jersey Football League American Division championship on Friday. Kyon Conyers, Lotzeir Brooks and Joey Zamot all recorded interceptions, with Conyers and Brooks taking theirs back to pay dirt, and Acear Cornish posted a sack and three tackles for loss. Brooks also had 4 catches for 94 yards, including a back-breaking 80-yard touchdown grab on the final play of the third quarter, a direct answer to a Cherokee score that had closed the gap to 21-17. Jacob Zamot finished with two TD passes, the other a 41-yarder to Ta’Ron Haile, and a rushing score and Jamal Wallace also got into the end zone on the ground. The Orange and Blue earned the top overall seed in Group 4. They’ll be No. 1 in the South bracket and host Northern Burlington in the opening round.

Emphatic statement: Millville football makes its mark with victory over Cherokee

2. Mainland (9-0; 2) – Cohen Cook ran for two touchdowns and caught two more from John Franchini as the Mustangs blanked Egg Harbor Township 53-0 on Friday to improve to 9-0, their best start since going 12-0 during the 2008 campaign. Stephen Ordille and Lucas DeBiaso each rushed for TDs and Rocco DeBiaso added a pick-6. Mainland will be the No. 2 seed in the South 4 bracket and host Manalapan.

3. St. Augustine (7-2; 3) – Julian Turney turned 18 carries into 173 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Hermits downed Lenape 42-10 on Friday night. Roman Coney added a 62-yard scoring scamper, Tristan McLeer took a kickoff 95 yards to the house and Ryan Gambill was 8-of-10 passing for 84 yards, including an 18-yard TD to Kyle Helphenstine.

Playoff brackets: Here are the 2023 NJ high school football playoff brackets

4. Camden (7-1; 5) – The Panthers will enter the playoffs well rested after a bye last week. They’ve won seven straight, outscoring their foes 255-32 over that stretch. They haven’t allowed double-digit points in any of those contests. Nasere Blakney has a team-best 49 tackles, Richard “Wink” James leads the way with 8 sacks and Azir Lee has snagged 3 interceptions. The offense runs through tailback Judah Anthony, who has 94 carries for 769 yards and 8 touchdowns. Quarterback Mahki Brunson has been efficient, completing 34-of-49 attempts for 584 yards, 5 TDs and 2 picks while running 26 times for 250 yards and 2 scores. Camden is the No. 3 seed in Central 3 and will host Carteret in the first round.

5. Cherokee (6-2; 4) – Cherokee twice got within four points of Millville in the third quarter Friday, but it gave up 20 unanswered points to close the contest in a 41-17 defeat. Ryan Bender threw touchdown passes to Trent Osborn and Luke Brown, but also tossed three picks. Leo Bluestein finished with three tackles for loss on defense. Cherokee is the top overall seed in Group 5 this season. They’ll be the No. 1 in the South bracket and host West Windsor-Plainsboro in the opening round.

6. Delsea (7-1; 6) – Daniel Russo ran 8 times for 101 yards and 3 touchdowns to spur the Crusaders to a 48-0 triumph over St. Joseph on Friday. Wayne Adair, Xavier Wyatt and Adrien Sheppard each ran for a score too and Zach Maxwell threw a 20-yard TD to Jonathan Harris. Delsea garnered the top overall seed in Group 3 this year. They’re the No. 1 in the South bracket and will host Burlington Township in the first round.

Football 2023: Check out all our content for the South Jersey high school season

7. Timber Creek (8-0; 7) – Karon Brookins had 8 catches for 108 yards and 2 touchdowns and Marcus Upton snagged 5 passes for 100 yards and a score as the Chargers took down Eastern 41-6 on Friday to lock up the WJFL Memorial crown. Victor Oquendo was 12-of-17 passing for 160 yards and 3 TDs, and he ran for a score too, while Reilly Hoffacker was 10-of-16 for 132 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Quadir Baldwin finished with 8 receptions for 72 yards and a TD, Chase Conway had 18 carries for 101 yards and Amir Reason-Dallas ran 5 times for 94 yards and a touchdown. Timber Creek is the No. 1 seed in Central 3 and will host Robbinsville in the first round.

8. Winslow (7-2; 8) – Kam Brown had 18 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown, and he snagged one of his squad’s four interceptions as the Eagles blanked Cedar Creek 14-0 on Friday to lock up the WJFL Independence championship. Deante Ruffin ran 27 times for 137 yards and the team’s other TD, and Cam Miller, Kenneth Everett and Nyqir Helton recorded the other picks. Winslow is the top seed in Central 4 and will host Pennsauken in the first round.

9. Willingboro (7-2; 9) – Quarterback Lamar Best threw for a touchdown, ran for two more and even caught one as the Chimeras beat Burlington Township 42-7 on Saturday to clinch the outright WJFL Liberty title. Jarelle Taylor caught a TD and threw one to Best, and Ray’Mir Johnson found the end zone twice with his legs. Willingboro is the No. 2 seed in Central 2 and opens the playoffs against Monmouth.

Game-winning kick: Vineland's Collin Graiff provides a big kick that could land team in postseason

10. Paul VI (7-1; 10) – Dom Santiago was 11-of-15 for 208 yards, a career-best 5 touchdowns, and also threw an interception in a 42-6 triumph over Triton on Friday, which locked up the outright WJFL National title. Tyree Roane had 3 catches for 91 yards and 2 TDs, Christian Martin also snagged 2 scores and Matt Morad caught a 65-yard touchdown. Morad finished with 2 grabs for 94 yards and had 11 carries for 114 yards, which included a 63-yard TD run.

11. Holy Spirit (7-1; 11) – Tahmir Jones had a pair of interceptions, including a game-sealing pick-6 with 91 seconds left, as the Spartans held off Kingsway 24-14 to earn the WJFL Continental crown on Friday. Christian Surles had a 41-yard TD run, Franklin Hudak threw a touchdown pass to Ty Mercado and Mason Forte booted a 33-yard field goal.

Week 8 roundup: South Jersey high school football roundup for Week 8

12. Washington Twp. (7-2; 12) – Jared Dzierzgowski ran 19 times for 148 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Minutemen defeated Clearview 38-21 Friday for their seventh win of the season, their most in a campaign since 2012. Cole Aquino finished 15-of-20 passing for 155 yards and a TD to DaShawn Long, who posted 5 catches for 65 yards. Andrew Osborn added a rushing score and Gabe Palaganas returned a fumble 22 yards to pay dirt. Washington Township is the No. 2 seed in Central 5 and hosts Atlantic City in the first round.

13. Haddonfield (7-1; 13) – Matt Zappetti had a 13-yard scoring grab, an interception and he returned a fumble 35 yards to the end zone to lead the Haddons to a 49-8 victory over Sterling on Friday. Quarterback Declan McCarthy threw for a touchdown and ran for another, Dawson Eliot and Kai Richards also had TDs on the ground, Dom Hahn had a punt return score and 7 tackles, 2 for loss, and Charlie Klaus had a 37-yard pick-6. Steven Kennedy posted 13 tackles and Jake Owen also had an interception. Haddonfield is the No. 2 seed in South 2 and will host Raritan in the first round.

14. Seneca (7-1; 14) – Zac Fearon had 9 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown, 4 catches for 62 yards and 2 scores, and took a kickoff 87 yards to the house to lead the Golden Eagles to a 41-14 victory over Northern Burlington on Friday. Quarterback Anthony Tirico was 12-of-17 for 156 yards, 3 TDs and an interception, his other touchdown going to David Vacca. Tirico also ran 4 times for 52 yards and a score. Seneca is the No. 3 seed in South 3 and will host Allentown in the first round.

The Underrecruited: South Jersey high school football recruit profile: Kingsway senior Benny Liles III

15. Pleasantville (7-1; NR) – The Greyhounds rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to stun Middle Township 21-14 on Friday to earn the WJFL Patriot crown and their seventh straight victory. Dwayne Carter’s interception in the end zone set up Rashad Floyd, who took the next play 45 yards to the house to give his team the lead with 3:50 to play. Ahmad Jones threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Witherspoon and a 65-yarder to Dasan Brown Jr. to start the comeback. Pleasantville earned the No. 3 seed in Central 2 and will host Johnson in the opening round.

Josh Friedman has produced award-winning South Jersey sports coverage for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times for more than a decade. If you have or know of an interesting story to tell, reach out on Twitter at @JFriedman57 or via email at jfriedman2@gannettnj.com. You can also contact him at 856-486-2431. Help support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: South Jersey High School Football Mean 15 Rankings after Week 8